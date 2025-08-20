Tougen Anki Anime to Return in the Fall With New Look & Trailer: Watch

Of the many anime that have arrived in 2025, a sleeper hit has been Tougen Anki. The series from Studio Hibari focuses on protagonist Shiki Ichinose as he navigates his cursed family bloodline and his status as an “Oni.” With the first episodes premiering on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime alike, Tougen Anki has become a big hit and has, unsurprisingly, been confirmed for a return. This fall will see the second ‘cours’ of the season unleashed on the small screen, and the anime’s producers have revealed new details when it comes to Shiki’s comeback.

In a new press release, Tougen Anki shared the details regarding the anime’s return this fall, promising to once again shine the spotlight on Shiki Ichinose, “Based on the manga by Yura Urushibara, serialized in Weekly Shōnen Champion(AKITASHOTEN) with over 4 million copies in circulation, TOUGEN ANKI is a new-generation dark hero tale that reimagines the classic Japanese folktale of Momotaro. The story depicts the fierce conflict between those who carry the blood of demons and those who inherit the bloodline of Momotaro.”

The description continues, “The TV anime began airing in July 2025. It has now been announced that the series will continue in October with its second cour: the Nerima Arc. The newly released fourth official trailer features a wave of fresh characters from both the Oni Agency, to which protagonist Shiki Ichinose belongs, and their rival Momotaro Agency—hinting at the outbreak of even more intense battles.”

Tougen Anki’s Return

Alongside the new trailer and confirmation of the anime’s return, Hibari revealed some of the new voice actors that will be joining the cast for the October premiere. Here are the new voice actors, and their characters, that are hopping on board the Tougen Anki train this fall:

Atsushi Tamaru as Masumi Yodogawa (Oni Agency)

Haruki Ishiya as Kaoru Namikido (Oni Agency)

Shunichi Toki as Mikado Momodera (Momotaro Agency)

Chiharu Sawashiro as Shinya Momoiwa (Momotaro Agency)

Shintaro Asanuma as Tsukuyomi Momoka (Momotaro Agency)

Yuki Ono as Osuke Momokado (Momotaro Agency)

On Netflix specifically, Tougen Anki has been making waves following its debut last month. It hit the ground running as the fifth most-streamed non-English series during the week of July 14th, proving that anime still is a big mover and shaker in the streaming world. With the manga still releasing new chapters to this day, thanks to creator Yura Urushibara, there is plenty of material to cover should the anime adaptation wish to keep pushing forward.

Want to see what the future holds for Tougen Anki and its Oni-cursed stars? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the blood-soaked story and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.