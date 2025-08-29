Cartoon Network Revival Runs Into Problems, Says Creator

Warner Bros. Animation has run into some tough times on HBO Max in recent years. With the streaming service routinely losing some heavy hitters that were big parts of Cartoon Network’s platform, there was one series early on that became a noteworthy example of the Max’s losses. While the animated series’ resurrection has far from been confirmed, creator Owen Dennis has confirmed that there is interest in a series return, but said comeback has run into some roadblocks. The Infinity Train has left the streaming station and fans are still hoping for a return with the man who laid the tracks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dennis himself confirmed that “well-known” studios were hoping to bring back Infinity Train this past month alone, with said studios also looking to release new physical editions of the four-season-long series. As of the writing of this article, the show’s potential comeback hasn’t been confirmed by Warner Bros on any front, leaving animation fans to wonder what the hold-up might be. Infinity Train was removed from HBO Max in August of 2022 and then subsequently removed from iTunes and Amazon the following year. While the creator has shared the series himself online in the past, watching the animated fan-favorite has been more difficult than ever.

The Infinity Train Has Left The Station

In 2020, Owen Dennis confirmed that he was hoping to see the now-defunct animated series run for eight seasons in an interview with iO9. Specifically, Dennis stated, “We have rough ideas for themes and which characters we’d like to follow for five more seasons, up to season eight. Feels like ‘8’ is a good place to stop because it looks like an infinity symbol.”

In the same interview, Dennis explained that the barrier for animation continues to be a problem in this day and age, “I strongly believe that we can push animation into a more mature direction outside of the purely comedy space. If adults were able to finally understand that comic books aren’t just for children, then they’ll also be able to learn that animation isn’t either. Whichever studio produces the show or movie that finally breaks through and teaches that lesson, then that studio just got their own Marvel.”

Following the original removal of Infinity Train from HBO Max, Dennis shared his distress regarding the decision, stating on social media, “I had no idea it was coming, neither did any other show creator I’ve talked with, nor any of their representatives. People have been working behind the scenes for days now trying to figure out what’s going on. This is where that disorganization has gotten us. Cartoon Network warned them not to do this as it would hurt relationships with creators and talent, but they clearly do not care what any of this looks like publicly, much less about how we feel about it.”

The appeal of Infinity Train wasn’t just its unique animation style and excellent characterization, but its season structure. Rather than simply focusing on the main character introduced in season one, the Cartoon Network series bounced around to different protagonists with each passing season. Certainly, there is far more material to mine for a potential revival should that day ever come.

Want to see if the Infinity Train ever leaves the station once again? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Cartoon Network series and hit us up in the comments.

Via Cartoon Base