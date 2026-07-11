7 Years Later, Surprise Crunchyroll Anime to Return With Live-Action Movie – Watch Trailer

Seven years after this franchise made its original anime streaming debut with Crunchyroll, a major series has confirmed it’s coming back for a new live-action feature film adaptation. It’s been a big few years for live-action anime and manga adaptations, and there are even more in production than ever seen before. It’s led to many unexpected franchises to get their own big screen debuts, and that’s probably truer than ever with the reveal that FLIPFLOPs’s Darwin’s Game is getting its own live-action feature film hitting theaters in Japan next Spring.

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Darwin’s Game ended its original manga run four years ago, but it’s been even longer since its TV anime adaptation came to an end as well. But a new live-action feature film take on the franchise has now been announced for a release in 2027, and has dropped the first look at what fans can hope to see from its debut with its first teaser trailer. You can check out the first look trailer at the live-action Darwin’s Game movie below.

Darwin’s Game Live-Action Movie Debuts First Teaser

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Darwin’s Game will be making its live-action feature debut across theaters in Japan on March 12th next year, but has yet to reveal any potential international release plans as of the time of this writing. Fumihiko Sori (the same director behind the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist outing) will be directing the film for Toei, and will be co-writing the film alongside Hayato Miura. The core cast for the film has been revealed with this first teaser trailer as well with fans getting to see all of them in action.

The cast of Darwin’s Game will be headlined by Taishi Nakagawa as Kaname, Koki as Shuka, Mei Hata as Rain, Fuju Kamio as Ryuji, and Koji Yamamoto as Hiiragi. As fans can see by the way it’s been translated so far, the death game setting for the original manga is going to be a great live-action setting as well. With Kaname and the other players stuck in a game where they need to fight to survive, it’s going to mirror a lot of the death game franchises we’ve seen get their own success like Alice in Borderland and Squid Game.

What Is Darwin’s Game About?

Courtesy of Toei

Originally making its debut with Akita Shoten’s Bessatsu Shonen Champion in 2012 before coming to an end in 2023, Darwin’s Game is a death game series where its players find themselves needing to try everything to survive. High schooler Kaname ends up agreeing to play this game after being invited by a friend, and finds himself in a very real situation where players are granted a special ability to give them an edge over the other players. And seeking to find the master behind it all, Kaname is going to fight his hardest.

Although live-action anime and manga adaptations had been trouble for fans in the past, they are a lot better received among fans in the last few years thanks to how well they’ve been translated to screen. With even more in the works coming in the future, fans are going to keep a close eye on each one to see how well these franchises make the jump to screen. For now, you can check out Darwin’s Game streaming with Crunchyroll.

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