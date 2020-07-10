A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Trailer Teases Dream Ranker Arc

A Certain Scientific Railgun's third season has been one of the series hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19, but it's also been one fighting back the hardest as demonstrated with a new trailer for its upcoming return with the Dream Ranker arc. A Certain Scientific Railgun T was one of the first anime projects delayed by the pandemic as it rescheduled a few of the episodes from its first half for quite a few weeks. After some struggle, the first half of the season did manage to finish off its run before another break kicked in.

Now that A Certain Scientific Railgun T is officially slated to return after its latest COVID-19 pandemic hiatus on July 24th as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, the series is celebrating this confirmed return with a brand new trailer hyping up the new situations and characters coming with the second half of the season.

The second cour of the season will be tackling the Dream Ranker arc from Chapters 71-97 of the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga series. This arc tackles the mysterious cards seen in the trailer which tap into the dreams of those who use them. After getting a look at someone's dreams, they can be channeled into the cards and are now the talk of Academy City's kids.

This arc not only comes with a number of explosive events, but a ton of new characters that fans can get their first glimpse of with this trailer. The new additions to the cast include Atsumi Tanezaki as Ryoko Kuriba, Mayu Mineda as Shaei Miyama, and Sayumi Suzushiro as Rakko Yumiya. Not only that, but we get a taste of the new opening and ending theme songs for the season too! The new opening theme is titled "dual existence," and will be performed by fripSide while the new ending theme is titled "Koko ni Itai" as performed by sajou no hana.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is now slated to finish is run around September given the number of delays, and will be kicking off the Dream Ranker arc with Episode 16 on July 24th. You can currently find the first half of Season 3 on Crunchyroll. Are you excited to see this new arc? Ready for the series to return later this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

