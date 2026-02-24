A Studio Ghibli Classic is Returning to Theaters With Major Upgrade After 37 Years

A major Studio Ghibli classic is making its comeback to theaters after 37 years, but it’s getting a big upgrade for its return. Studio Ghibli is hailed by anime fans as one of the best production studios of all time thanks to the number of notable films they have released over the decades, and it’s hard not to see why. Each film under their umbrella is entirely different from one another, and they are the kind of classics that still hold up decades after their debut. Which also makes them perfect for a re-release.

GKIDS previously announced they were working with IMAX to bring Studio Ghibli’s classic films to theaters with the upgraded IMAX format, and it kicked off with the re-release of Princess Mononoke. Now as detailed in a new press release, this partnership is continuing with the new release of Kiki’s Delivery Service across theaters in North America with a 4K remaster for IMAX screens. To celebrate the new release, you can check out a special trailer and poster for Kiki’s Delivery Service‘s big return below.

Kiki’s Delivery Service Coming to IMAX Theaters With 4K Remaster

Kiki’s Delivery Service will be making its 4K remaster debut exclusively on IMAX screens beginning on March 13th in the United States and Canada, and tickets are now on sale. The screenings will be featured with both the original Japanese language audio (with English subtitles) and English dubbed audio. This is the first time that the Hayao Miyazaki directed classic will be available in IMAX format, so it’s definitely going to be a big deal for those fans who have been wanting to see the classic in a whole new kind of way.

Kiki’s Delivery Service was first released back in 1989, and was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. It wasn’t the first film the famed creator ever helmed, but it’s likely one of the most memorable with anime fans of a certain generation. It’s hard not to see why either as it follows a young witch who starts a courier service to help those around town. It’s a rather small idea, but is definitely going to feel much bigger with this new IMAX release. And thankfully, it’s continuing GKIDS’ big partnership with IMAX to bring more Studio Ghibli remasters to theaters.

What Is Kiki’s Delivery Service About?

“It is a tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft,” GKIDS official synopsis for Kiki’s Delivery Service begins. “When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside town, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation.” The English dub release of the film when it first hit was huge in that era too as it had some big names from the time.

Kiki’s Delivery Service had an English language release that included the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds, and that was just one of the big surprises behind it all. This new remaster will be the perfect opportunity to see the Studio Ghibli classic if you have never seen it before, so make sure to check it out if you’re even at least a little curious.

