7 Breathtaking Anime Movies To Binge If You Love Studio Ghibli

For several decades now, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic studio in Japan when it comes to anime movies. Every film under the banner of this studio is famous for its breathtaking animation, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush landscapes, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all while featuring visually striking scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director, Hayao Miyazaki, had a profound impact on shaping Ghibli’s legacy, known for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more.

However, the world of anime is vast, and there are many anime films known for having just as beautiful visuals and captivating storytelling. These seven anime movies will be perfect to binge if you love Studio Ghibli.

7) A Silent Voice

Naoko Yamada’s gorgeous film, A Silent Voice, explores sensitive themes while focusing on themes of redemption and forgiveness. The story focuses on Shoya Ishida’s journey of redemption and Shoko’s path of self-acceptance, which culminate in a touching and emotional ending, highlighting the importance of meaningful connections with others.

After bullying Shoko in elementary school along with his friends and forcing her to transfer, Shoya is consumed by guilt. After spending years struggling with self-hatred and social anxiety, he tracks her in order to make amends and begins to slowly rebuild their friendship while struggling with personal scars.

6) Ride Your Wave

This beautiful yet tragic journey of self-discovery takes place in a quiet oceanside town following 19-year-old Hinako Mukaimizu, who returns to her hometown after several years to attend university. She’s clumsy and unable to take care of herself, but when it comes to riding the waves, she is almost another person.

After her building catches fire in the middle of the night, she is rescued by Minato Hinageshi, a 21-year-old firefighter with a strong sense of justice and a desire to help others. It doesn’t take long for the two of them to get along after this fated encounter, and they eventually fall in love. However, when tragedy strikes, Hinako falls into despair and begins a journey of healing so she can find a purpose in life.

5) Lu Over the Wall

One of the most gorgeous yet underrated anime of all time, this award-winning 2017 film by Science SARU is set in the quiet seaside village of Hinashi Town. Kai Ashimoto, who lives with his grandfather, is a pessimistic 9th grader who channels his feelings into music and uploads his compositions online.

Along with two of his classmates, he visits the“Merfolk Island,” a place believed to be inhabited by mermaids. However, when he meets a cheerful mermaid named Lu, Kai learns that the legend about those beings wasn’t simply a myth after all. Now he must protect her from the villagers who harbor old superstitions that merfolk bring disaster to those around them.

4) The Colors Within

The Colors Within is yet another film directed by Naoko Yamada and features soft, pastel colors throughout its length, offering a blend of unique visuals and captivating music. This captivating film follows Tosuko, a high school student who has a unique ability to perceive people’s emotions as colors.

She ends up following her classmate Kimi to a bookstore after being fascinated by the vibrant hues surrounding her. After getting to know each other, it doesn’t take long for the two of them to connect through their shared passion as the girls pursue music with Rui, a boy who collects musical equipment.

3) Look Back

This heartbreaking and beautiful coming-of-age film is based on a one-shot by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch. This story centers around a middle school girl, Ayumu Fujino, who always draws four-panel manga for her school newspaper and enjoys creating art while being praised for her talent.

However, she is overwhelmed by jealousy and disappointment when she is forced to turn over one of her manga slots to Kyomoto, a fellow student who barely attends her classes. Fujino eventually decides to visit Kyomoto, not expecting that the girl was one of her admirers. Despite her initially salty feelings towards Kyomoto, Fujino opens up to her and offers to create manga together.

2) Big Fish & Begonia

This breathing Chinese anime film follows the story of a young girl named Chun who lives in a mystical realm beneath the human world. Her long-awaited moment, where she undergoes a coming-of-age ritual and travels to the human seas, turns into a nightmare after being caught by a fishing net because she was in the form of a red dolphin.

A young boy drowns in water while trying to rescue her, filling her with an immense sense of guilt. Determined to restore the boy’s soul, she returns to the mystical realm unaware of the hefty price she has to pay to save him.

1) Lost in Starlight

Lost in Starlight is the first globally released Korean anime film, and the visuals are incredibly beautiful. Set in the year 2050, the story blends retro and futuristic elements to create a unique visual aesthetic, and it’s all enhanced by the soothing soundtrack, which is a core part of the story.

The film focuses on Nan-young, an astronaut who dreams of leading the next Mars Expedition Project. After failing to make the cut despite having the talent, she visits Korea and meets Jay, a former musician who abandoned his dream years ago and is now repairing vintage audio equipment. The story continues as the two embrace their dreams while also dealing with their growing feelings, even though they will have to part soon.

