Acclaimed Mystery Series Teases “Major Announcement” After Making Fans Wait For Four Years

Jump SQ’s acclaimed manga, written by Ryosuke Takeuchi and illustrated by Hikaru Miyoshi, Moriarty the Patriot premiered its anime adaptation in 2020. The second part of the anime series reached its conclusion in 2021, leaving behind several unanswered questions and a lot of mysteries to be resolved. Despite being a famous series by Production I.G., Moriarty the Patriot never got renewed for another season, despite all these years. It also didn’t help that the manga concluded its first part in 2022, before releasing a spin-off series the next year. The second part of the manga has been on a monthly schedule since 2024, making it enough content for the anime to adapt yet another season.

So far, the anime has covered only 56 chapters of the manga, although it deviates significantly from the original story. Moriarty the Patriot fans have been eagerly awaiting an anime sequel, especially since the story after the time skip is more intense than ever. While there has been no confirmation if the anime series will ever be renewed for a second season, a latest update from Jump Festa 2026 sparks new hope as the event teases an exciting announcement.

Jump Festa 2026 Will Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of Moriarty the Patriot

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

The manga debuted in August 2016, has been on a monthly schedule ever since. Jump Festa, one of the largest anime and manga conventions held in December each year, will include Moriarty the Patriot on the first day at Jump Station. On December 20th, 2025, from 11:40 AM to 12:20 PM JST, the series will hold a musical with Shun Takagi, the voice behind George Lestrade, as the MC. More cast members will also be in attendance during the special day. The official website of Jump Festa recently updated all the details and schedule of the two-day event.

According to the website, there will be an important announcement for 2026 since the year marks a major milestone for the series. There hasn’t been any confirmation that the announcement is related to the anime sequel, but we can’t rule out the possibility entirely. Not to mention that even without a sequel, fans can look forward to a new project since announcements like these are quite common during the 10th anniversaries of famous series.

The second part ends on a cliffhanger after William and Sherlock Holmes miraculously survive the fall from a bridge. With both of them being presumed dead by the public and Albert turning himself in, Louis is left in charge of the Moriarty House. As the three brothers take different paths in life, the final episode ends with Sherlock sitting in a bar located in a small countryside, explaining he’s looking for a friend while talking about William. We see William sitting a few seats away from Sherlock and saying, “Catch Me If You Can,” leaving room for further development in the story.

