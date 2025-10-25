Acclaimed Shonen Jump Original Shares New Look At the Best Duo With Its Highly Anticipated Return

Katsura Hoshino’s acclaimed D.Gray-man manga debuted in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004 but eventually faced numerous hiatuses due to the creator’s health issues. In 2018, the manga moved to a quarterly schedule in Jump SQ. Rise, leading to a far slower trickle of new content. While the manga is releasing new chapters every quarter, it’s getting increasingly difficult for global fans to read it, thanks to the delay in digitalization and translated volume releases. However, despite this, the series maintains a dedicated fan base thanks to its brilliant world-building, unique power system, stellar art, and thrilling storyline. The story is set in a world where, thousands of years ago, a chosen few were gifted with divine power. They gained the ability to wield the “Innocence,” sacred relics capable of purging artificial creatures created by the Millennium Earl, known as Akuma.

The Millennium Earl seeks to destroy them along with the Innocence capable of killing those creatures, before plunging the world into chaos by recreating the cataclysmic event from centuries ago, a special organization named Black Order. The story has taken a major turn over the years, as the series’ protagonist, Allen Walker, struggles to come to terms with his own identity. The upcoming Autumn issue of the Jump SQ. Rise magazine’s cover features Allen Walker and Lavi, one of the best duos in Shonen. In the top left, we also see Yu Kanda getting the spotlight. The issue will be out on October 29th, 2025, featuring Chapter 256 of the manga.

Who Is Lavi in D.Gray-man?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Lavi is the current alias of the character, and his real name hasn’t been revealed in the manga. He was introduced at the beginning of the series and immediately became one of the most beloved characters. Although he had a major role in the initial arcs, he hasn’t appeared in the manga for several years, but even that didn’t diminish his popularity at all. Despite being an exorcist working for the Black Order, Lavi’s role is different from his peers since he is the current chosen successor of the Bookman Clan. For centuries, the clan has been dedicated to recording and maintaining the true, hidden history of the world.

Their job is to record history and not be a part of it, so they maintain their neutrality at any given time. Lavi struggled to witness everything unfold as a bystander since he grew to care about Allen Walker and his peers at the Marian Unit of the Black Order, despite the constant warnings from his mentor. Not only that, but his Innocence, which was installed in a hammer, gave him a major edge in battles, allowing him to subdue his opponents and save his allies at the same time.

The manga is available to read on the official platforms, such as Viz and the Shonen Jump app, which has only 245 translated chapters, while readers on Manga Plus are left in the cold with no access to the series. Additionally, an anime adaptation was released in 2006, which aired 103 episodes till 2008 before it stopped production due to a lack of material. Later in 2016, the studio released a sequel, D.Gray-man: Hallow, and aired 13 episodes without ever announcing a Season 2.

