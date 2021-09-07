Adult Swim Fans Have Spoken on the Block's Best Series

The programming block of Adult Swim has recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, with the collection of shows on Cartoon Network doing a lot to lift the cable channel to brand new heights via some of its biggest original series including the likes of Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Venture Bros, and so many others throughout the years. Now, fans of the Cartoon Network programming block are taking the opportunity to debate over which series is the best for them and have withstood the test of time since Adult Swim began a number of decades ago.

Twitter User Aux God started the ball rolling on the discussion wherein netizens decided what three of their favorite Adult Swim series were:

20 years ago today, @adultswim launched becoming the night time identity of Cartoon Network Whats your 3 fav Adult Swim shows? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FKg2OtPW7A — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) September 2, 2021

What is your favorite Adult Swim original series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.