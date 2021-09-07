Adult Swim Fans Have Spoken on the Block's Best Series
The programming block of Adult Swim has recently celebrated its twentieth anniversary, with the collection of shows on Cartoon Network doing a lot to lift the cable channel to brand new heights via some of its biggest original series including the likes of Rick And Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Venture Bros, and so many others throughout the years. Now, fans of the Cartoon Network programming block are taking the opportunity to debate over which series is the best for them and have withstood the test of time since Adult Swim began a number of decades ago.
Twitter User Aux God started the ball rolling on the discussion wherein netizens decided what three of their favorite Adult Swim series were:
20 years ago today, @adultswim launched becoming the night time identity of Cartoon Network
Whats your 3 fav Adult Swim shows? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FKg2OtPW7A— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) September 2, 2021
What is your favorite Adult Swim original series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.
Venture Andre Tim & Eric
The Venture Brothers, Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job, The Eric Andre Show— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 2, 2021
The Aqua Teens
Aqua Teen Hunger Force— Miguel Arcos (@MiguelArcos2003) September 2, 2021
The Boondocks
China, IL
Cartoon Planet Love
Would like to mention "Cartoon Planet" for this list.— Ian (@heythisisian) September 2, 2021
I believe it was pre-Adult Swim. But, was on late and may have led up to it?
Anyways, absolute gold. One of my favorite shows as a kid.
Morel Orel Love
Moral Orel is easily one of the funniest shows. Robot Chicken is goated and The Boondocks is a classic. Honorary mentions to ATHF, The Venture Bros. and Rick and Morty. Crazy to think I was 8 when adult swim started though.— The Dapper Don (@TheGoodwoodxxx) September 2, 2021
Mike Tyson Mysteries For The Win
Its so hard to pick 3...
Mike Tyson Mysteries is my favorite show EVER!! So is Shin-Chan!!
Space Ghost Coast To Coast
Aqua Teen Hunger Force
But I also adored PeeWee's Playhouse— Flash Boredom (@DomKnotts) September 2, 2021
Superjail
Sealab 2021
Check It Out
Xavier: Renegade Angel
Mr. Pickles
Morel Oral
& The Brak Show
The Renegade Angel Emerges
Xavier: Renegade Angel, Xavier: Renegade Angel and Xavier: Renegade Angel— Scott Drummond (@DriveThruDodger) September 2, 2021
SuperJail
Superjail!(sadly not on this chart but putting it anyways), Aqua Team Hunger Force, and Robot Chicken— PsychoTehFox (@PsychoTheFox) September 2, 2021
Delocated
This poll is invalid because it does not contain Delocated.https://t.co/VYZjaIDgnU— Martian Law (@law_martian) September 2, 2021