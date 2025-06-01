HBO Max Is Down to Its Final Cartoon Network Classics Following Big Removals

HBO Max is down to its final couple of Cartoon Network classics still streaming with the service following several major removals of its most famous shows. The Max streaming service has been going through a ton of changes in the last few years. Although it was initially revealed as HBO Max and had Warner Bros. Discovery’s entire library at its disposal, the years since have seen many of the Cartoon Network shows previously available with the service removed and licensed elsewhere. Some of these removals don’t even make the jump to other streaming services and just end up being lost entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just as Max has also changed its name back and forth between the now renamed HBO Max, many of these Cartoon Network classic shows have since either returned or remained removed. But with the latest batch of removals heading into June, it’s now left one final Cartoon Cartoons era show from the 2000s left for streaming, Courage the Cowardly Dog. This is the final of the true “classic” shows that HBO Max has in its library after all this time (at least in the United States).

cartoon network studios

HBO Max Loses More Cartoon Network Classics

Following the removal of The Powerpuff Girls heading into June, HBO Max now only offers Courage the Cowardly Dog from its classic Cartoon Network line up. But there’s still a bit of hope for the brand with the streaming service, however, as another classic from the 2010s era is still remaining with the service as well. Adventure Time is the only other Cartoon Network Studios show from the 2010s era still with the streamer, with Craig of the Creek being the final modern Cartoon Network Studios show still being offered as well. So the numbers are truly dwindling for the formerly very strong network brand.

While some other series are being relicensed for streaming with HBO Max, Cartoon Network has lost a lot of space within the HBO Max service and it’s a far cry from how it looked when it all began. Instead for fans in the United States, it’s necessary to head to other streaming services in order to watch these classics. But there is a funny coincidence in Courage the Cowardly Dog being the final Cartoon Cartoons classic in that it was always about Courage surviving out in the middle of nowhere all alone too.

HBO Max

What’s Going On With HBO Max?

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to make some big changes to HBO Max, and the biggest is the name change. Not only is it going back to HBO Max after previously removing the HBO part of its name, but it seems like it’s going to go through some library changes as well. This especially includes the fact that Warner Bros. shows are starting to get far more prominence in other streaming services too such as the recently announced new series coming later this year, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a new season of The Amazing World of Gumball that’s going to be exclusively streaming with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the United States, and will be airing with Cartoon Network in international territories. The Amazing World of Gumball was previously one of the shows that HBO Max offered before it made the switch to Hulu, and now its newest show is exclusively streaming there instead of HBO Max. This teases how the HBO Max library will continue to change moving forward, and fans might eventually see Cartoon Network leave the streamer entirely if things keep going in this direction.