Why We’re Glad this Cartoon Network Show Got Renewed and Why You Need to Watch It

With the entertainment industry still in a volatile and risk-averse state, new shows have had a harder time than ever getting traction and the elusive second season renewal. Thankfully, that was not an issue for the Cartoon Networks and HBO MAX’s Iyanu. Not only was it announced that series would be getting a second season, Variety confirmed that we’ll also be getting two film spin-offs in the vibrant, lush Iyanu universe. The series is based on Roya Okupe’s Dark Horse comic of the same name, and debuted last month. While the show’s magic and rich African settings may make it easy to dismiss as a nothing more Saturday morning adventure show, Iyanu champions empathy and hope during a turbulent time.

Iyanu Blends the Fantastical with the Timely

The show follows Iyanu (Adesua Etoi-Wellington), a young orphan who discovers that she possesses the power of ancient deities in her fictional home of Yorubaland. She sets out on a journey to harness her newly awakened abilities, but also to free her home of the dark curse cast upon it. Iyanu fits neatly into the “chosen one” trope, however show co-creators Okupe and Brandon Easton have done the tough but ultimately incredibly enjoyable work of distinguishing Iyanu’s journey from all the other chosen ones that have come before her. For Iyanu, her arc over the first season isn’t merely learning to harness the powers she’s been given or deciding if she wants them or not. Instead, Iyanu has to recognize that being a hero means using her abilities to help the people who have shunned her for having them in the first place.

The fact that this lesson is set against the backdrop of a crooked Chancellor and city in revolt makes Iyanu all the more compelling for viewers of any age. As Iyanu contends with her abilities and gathers her allies, throughout the show, we learn about the intricacies of the city of Elu. In Yorubaland, Elu is the last standing city in the known world, and run by the corrupt and divinely compromised Chancellor Nuro (Femi Sowooli). The residents Worker’s District of Elu revolt against their corrupt government while Iyanu seeks to save the city from its cruel, greedy leaders.

The fact that a fourteen-year-old girl is the savior in Iyanu, and finds the courage within herself to battle a regime ruled by nefarious adults comes not a moment too soon as the West battles the rise of authoritarianism on multiple fronts. It’s easy for one, no matter their age, to become despondent when looking at the state of the world. Yet, Iyanu challenges that malaise with empowerment and a message of empathy for others. The original comic series debuted in 2020, yet five years later, Okupe’s message for young people has not only become more relevant, but more essential than ever. Messaging aside, Iyanu is also highly entertaining and does a fantastic job of inviting viewers into the rich, diverse Nigerian culture the series draws inspiration from.

Iyanu Season 2 Teases More Political Upheaval and Power Struggles

The second season of Iyanu will premiere next year and will only escalate the complex, engaging political and power struggles introduced in the show’s first season. Season 2 will return with ten episodes in 2026 as Iyanu continues to harness her powers. Cartoon Network/HBO MAX teased, “With various factions of Yorubaland vying for powerful divine artifacts that have reemerged, Iyanu strives to find a way to end the war and restore peace. As Team Chosen reunites and tensions rise between old allies and foes, Iyanu must confront even more powerful threats from the Age of Wonders—including secrets buried deep within her own past.”

The creative team behind Iyanu choosing not to shy away from the civic strife in Iyanu, but rather double down on it, is a bold and heartening choice, especially given the show’s success. We’re living in an age where children watch other children opening toys for hours on YouTube. Meanwhile, Iyanu ranks as the number oneseries among kids 2-12 on Cartoon Network and is among the top ten kids & family series on HBO Max. It’s already been watched by more than half a million viewers to date. Having such a sophisticated show by so widely and strongly embraced by young viewers may mean that the kids are alright after all. Even better, is that Iyanu’s characters, world-building, and themes are so well-executed and universal that grownups will enjoy it too.