HBO Max’s Major Animated Return Has Revealed Its New Opening Online

Warner Bros Discovery has been in the news quite a bit recently, thanks in part to the entertainment company planning to sell itself to the highest bidder. While a definitive victor has yet to be chosen when it comes to who will own the company housing Superman, Harry Potter, and Gandalf, the show must go on for the mover and shaker series that stream on HBO Max. This week, in fact, the streaming service is bringing back one of its biggest animated series for a second season. Before viewers return to the Land of Oooo, Warner Bros has a new look at the second season, focusing on Finn and Jake’s bizarre doppelgangers.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake is returning for its second season on October 23rd, meaning that we are only hours away from witnessing the brand new tale for the alternate reality protagonists. With the first season having an intro that was funnier than anything else, mostly focusing on Fionna’s humdrum life in her reality, this new opening is quite different. Taking a more serious approach to the next season, which will not only bring back Fionna, Cake, and Simon to lead the charge, the intro highlights the Huntress Wizard, who will play a much larger role this time around. You can check out the new trailer below.

Fionna and Cake’s Return

Fionna and Cakes’ first season saw a merging of many universes as Finn’s double tried to save all of existence. From the latest trailers, it appears as though the hard-hitting duo will once again be meeting different takes on numerous Adventure Time characters that are given a big twist. At present, we have yet to learn what the big new threat is that is facing the Land of Ooooo, but it’s clear that Cake and Fionna won’t be alone. The Huntress Wizard will play a big role here after not appearing in season one, for example.

Luckily, Adventure Time fans don’t just have the spin-off series focusing on Cake and Fionna to look forward to. There are several spin-off series, such as Adventure Time: Side Quests and Heyo BMo, that are currently in the works, with a movie focusing on the Land of Ooooo also confirmed. At present, few details have emerged regarding the release windows of any of these projects, but with Fionna and Cake returning for a second season, it’s clear that the Cartoon Network franchise isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Prior to the season two release, here’s how HBO Max describes Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake’s second season, “Fionna and Cake keeping in touch with Simon Petrikov must team up with Huntress Wizard for a quest to save Ooo’s favorite hero.” While a third season has yet to be confirmed for this spin-off, it will be interesting to see if Fionna and Cake’s story ends with season two or continues to live past Finn and Jake’s tenure.

What do you think of Adventure Time bringing back Fionna and Cake for a round two?