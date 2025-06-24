Tougen Anki to Make History With Streaming Launch This Summer

Tougen Anki is one of the many new anime releases that’s going to make their debut with the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but it’s going to make history with its launch in a rather surprising way. Yura Urushibara’s Tougen Anki: Dark Demon of Paradise hit the pages of Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in 2020, and it’s likely going to find a lot more fans with the debut of its official anime adaptation this Summer. Helping in that regard is the fact that fans will be able to stream it across multiple platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tougen Anki has revealed that it will be streaming across Netflix, Prime Video and Crunchyroll this Summer for fans outside of Japan alongside other major streaming platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, Bandplay, ADN and many more in international territories. While streaming across multiple platforms is not new, Tougen Anki is going to be the first anime simulcasting its episodes on Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll at the same time. This could show a big sign of change for the future. Check out the newest trailer and poster for the Tougen Anki anime below.

Play video

When Does Tougen Anki Come Out?

Tougen Anki will be making its debut on July 11th as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and will be streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and many more platforms. The anime will be directed by Ato Nonoka for Studio Hibari with Yukie Sugawara handling the scripts, Ryoko Amisaki overseeing the character designs, Yumika Okazaki handing editing duties, Kohta Yamamoto composing the music, and Pony Canyon overseeing the music production. The opening theme for the new anime is titled “Overnight” as performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES, and the ending theme is titled “What is justice?” as performed by BAND-MAID.

Tougen Anki will star a voice cast including Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose, Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano, Kotaro Nishiyama as Jin Kougasaki, Manaka Iwami as Homare Byobugaura, Shogo Sakata as Ikari Yaoroshi, Natsuki Hanae as Juji Yusurube, Kaito Miura as Rokuro Kiriyama, Aimi as Kuina Sazanami, Daisuke Kishio as Tsubakiri Momomiya, Mariya Ise as Yomogi Momokusa, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Tsuyoshi Ichinose, Yasunori Masutani as Samidare Momoya, and Megumi Ogata as the Principal. Many of these newest additions have been revealed for the first time with the new trailer too.

REMOW

What Is Tougen Anki About?

As for what to expect from the new Tougen Anki anime, REMOW begins to tease the series as such, “‘You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)…’The bloodlines of ‘Oni’ and ‘Momotaro’ have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the ‘Momotaro Agency’ and the ‘Oni Agency,’ respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.”

The synopsis continues with, “The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him. — A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!”

This series is marking a major move for anime streaming as it is hitting three of the biggest competing platforms at the same time. This means that it’s going to be fighting for attention across all three, but it also has a great chance of making waves with fans thanks to its many watching options. As the series makes history, it remains to be seen if more new releases follow suit.