Akira To Get Special 4K Remaster

Akira has had some serious news bombshells dropped during Anime Expo 2019. The creator of Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, hit the stage to announce not just an entirely new property in the form of Orbital Era, but also a continuation of the cyber punk anime legend in the form of a new series that covers what the movie didn’t. Alongside these news drops, fans were also given the news that an entirely new remaster of Akira will be released in a brand new 4k/Blu-Ray release.

Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters recorded the news that this new 4K will be released from the man himself, Katsuhiro Otomo, when he was speaking during his “guest of honor” panel at Anime Expo!

The 4K release of the anime that was originally debuted at the end of the 1980s has been a long time coming but on April 24th 2020, fans in Japan will be able to get their hands on the updated film and re-watch the anime legend once again in a brand new definition. Western fans of the hit anime may have to wait a bit longer as a precise date hasn’t been confirmed yet but we wouldn’t be surprised if it were released a little bit later either in the summer or the fall of that same year.

Akira is an interesting story that follows the biker gang of Kaneda, Tetsuo and their friends as they find themselves dragged into a government conspiracy that finds Tetsuo receiving god-like psychic powers. Unable to control his new abilities, its up to Kaneda and a trio of psychic children to figure out how to stop this unruly juggernaut from not just destroying himself, but the city as well. The anime and manga franchise has received more praise from fans than we can count and we’re sure that this 4K release will be a popular item among anime fans across the world.

Originally created by Katsuhiro Otomo for Kodansha’s Young Magazine in 1982, Akira later inspired the equally as prolific 1988 animated film, which Otomo himself directed. The story is set in a dystopian world following the bleak close of World War III. A gang leader known as Kaneda finds himself embroiled in a massive government operation when his best friend begins exhibiting powerful telekinetic gifts. To save his friend, Kaneda must get to the bottom of Neo Tokyo’s espers, but the lead quickly learns he is way in over his head.