Every God in One Piece Revealed So Far, Ranked

The One Piece manga has always incorporated gods into its lore, establishing their significance from the very beginning. However, ever since the reveal of Sun God Nika, the series has taken a completely different approach, elevating their importance to an entirely new level. Now, as the series unfolds, the Elbaph arc, Chapter 1182, has finally revealed the appearance of one of its most anticipated gods as well.

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With the significance of gods in the series growing by the day, now is the perfect time to look back at their roots. At the same time, it is also worth analyzing their importance based on everything revealed so far and ranking them accordingly. So, here are the five gods in One Piece revealed so far, ranked based on various factors.

5) Forest God

Image courtesy of Toei Animation

The Forest God was first mentioned alongside the other gods during the Skypiea arc. However, its true significance was only revealed through the Harley text, which positioned it as the source of the Devil Fruits within its riddle. It is speculated that the Forest God saw humanity’s desires and fulfilled them by giving those desires form through the Devil Fruits. However, humans used that power for selfish reasons, ultimately diminishing the Forest God. The Harley text also reveals that the Second World featured the Forest God unveiling its demons and spreading the fires of war, implying that those demons came to rule over humanity.

That appears to align with the current world, where Imu and his followers rule from the shadows. It is heavily theorized that Imu somehow possesses the Forest God’s power and is using it for personal gain, something seemingly reflected through Rengoku as well. Still, many mysteries remain surrounding this entity, which is why it ranks the lowest for now, though its significance as the source of Devil Fruits could place it much higher by the endgame.

4) Earth God

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Not much is known about the Earth God either, as it was only recently mentioned through the Harley text, where it appears to have served as the main antagonist opposing the Sun God in the First World. The text describes how, after becoming enraged by humanity’s greed when they touched the sun, it unleashed destruction upon the world alongside the serpent of fire, which many theories associate with the Red Line.

This description ultimately suggests that the Earth God and the Sun God were locked in some form of conflict. Loki is often theorized to be the vessel of the Earth God due to his serpent-like eyes. Meanwhile, the latest chapter features Imu stating that he did not expect to meet Nidhog in this world and calling him a traitor, implying that Nidhog, likely the serpent once opposed to the Sun God, has now aligned with him instead. It is clear that much more information is yet to be revealed, and both Loki and the Earth God are likely to become far more significant as the story progresses.

3) Rain/Sea God

Forest God One Piece

The Rain God and Sea God do not appear to have much difference between them, as both embody water. However, the latest chapter may have confirmed that they are actually the same entity, with the Sea God simply being one interpretation of it. One Piece Chapter 1181, titled “Zaza,” hints that Zaza is viewed as the Rain God by the people living above the rain clouds, while those below interpret the rains that form the seas as the Sea God.

Its significance has risen greatly in recent chapters due to the reveal that the Celestial Dragons fear the Rain God more than anything aside from the Sun God and the D Clan. With dominion over the seas, the Rain God holds the potential to become a formidable force against Imu and his followers in the final war. As a result, with either Monkey D. Dragon or Shirahoshi, or possibly both, representing its vessels as Rain and Sea, respectively, this entity has gained greater significance than the others for now.

2) Abyss God

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Imu has more than proven himself to be a god-like figure, though one that stands on the opposite side. He recently questioned whether there is truly a difference between a god and a devil, and those words carry significant weight given how he is portrayed as both a god and a devil, wielding magic and power that rival divinity itself. He embodies the abyss and darkness, possessing abilities capable of transforming even living beings into entirely different entities.

It has also become increasingly clear that, as the Abyss God and the current ruler seated upon the Empty Throne, Imu may have existed since the First World of One Piece. As the central antagonist of the final war and currently the strongest known figure in the series, there is little doubt that Imu, or the Abyss God, holds immense significance, one that is only expected to grow even further moving forward.

1) Sun God

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Sun God has gained unmatched significance in the series ever since Luffy awakened as Sun God Nika through his Gear Fifth form. He is the only god consistently praised for both the good and bad aspects associated with divinity, particularly by the giants, as the Sun God exists in their folklore as a primordial being. However, many theories suggest that the Sun God is the only god who emerged from a human. This idea is hinted at in the Harley text, which describes mankind touching the sun and becoming a god, while the Japanese text has consistently placed emphasis on the title “Sun God” through quotation marks.

What is clear, however, is that the Sun God is the god of liberation, possessing the power to bend reality itself. It is an extraordinary ability, and his symbolism of freedom and hope has positioned him as the dawn of a new age destined to liberate and unite both the world and its people. With Luffy embodying the role of the Sun God, and the story making it increasingly clear that he will lead the world in the final war against Imu and his forces, there is no denying that the Sun God currently holds the greatest significance in One Piece, and likely always will.

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