Alien: Fan-Made Anime Goes Viral

The Alien franchise has returned thanks to the blockbuster film, Alien: Romulus. The film, taking place between the ending of the original Alien movie and the beginning of Aliens, focuses on a group of scavengers encountering the nefarious xenomorphs in a fight for their lives. As the franchise rides high, a fan animator has created a wild anime adaptation of the horror series that is both a tribute to Alien and the aesthetic of anime's 1980s aesthetic. Alien: Monday has taken the world by storm and has netted more than enough views to be considered a viral success.

Alien: Romulus might be one of the biggest entries of the horror franchise but a sequel film has yet to be confirmed. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Fede Álvarez "Yes, I definitely can. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles, and sequels. This is a language that I've only learned in the last ten years of my life working here. For me, it's always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, 'What do you think happens when or if they get to your Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?' We tend to believe it's probably a terrible place that they think is great and fantasize about, so we naturally started thinking about where it goes and what's going to happen. And then, a few minutes in, we go, 'Oh, that sounds like a sequel.'"

Alien: Monday's Viral Success

You can check out the viral video below, which has netted over 2.5 million views on YouTube as of the writing of this article. The short focuses on a female lead who is struggling with quite the rude awakening as her base is being decimated thanks to a xenomorph, causing her to need to take drastic actions to survive.

There has yet to be an official Alien anime but considering that big franchises like Star Wars are exploring the anime world, the Xenomorphs might one day join suit. Alien: Monday highlights just how creepy the xenomorphs can be in the anime medium, still retaining the horror of the classic movie income.

Alien: Romulus is currently in theaters.