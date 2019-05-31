Alita: Battle Angel Getting Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray, DVD Gift Set Bundle (Exclusive)

It has taken some time, but it seems Alita is ready to come to shelves after her explosive big-screen debut this year. Back in February, audiences hit up theaters to see Alita: Battle Angel, and the film will make its way to home video this July. Now, ComicBook.com is here to give you an exclusive update on one bundle option, and it hypes up everyone’s favorite sport Motorball.

Sold exclusively at Walmart, Alita: Battle Angel will be sold on Blu-ray, DVD with a special Motorball gift set. You can check out the bundle below to get a peek at its cute gift.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, that is a Funko keychain you’re looking at. Alita looks as adorable as she does ferocious suited up in her Motorball gear.

For those counting down the days until Alita: Battle Angel drops, the Blu-ray and DVD will go live on July 23. Digital editions of the film will be available starting July 9, and this Walmart exclusive will include a code as well.

Not only will this special bundle include a Motorball gift set, but the bundle will house a whole slew of special features. A feature called Alita’s World will take audiences deep into the film’s universe and use motion comics to explain parts of its heroine’s past. From The Fall to Iron City, fans will get an impromptu history lesson, and other special features will get a spotlight too.

For instance, From Manga to Screen will explain how Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga was adapted into live-action, and other features will specifically explore everything from Motorball to Iron City and more.

You can check out each home video editions’ bonus features below:

Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray Special Features

Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.

Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.

James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau.

Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.

2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music.

Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes I Don’t Even Know My Own Name Just an Insignificant Girl I’m a Warrior Aren’t I? Kansas Bar



Alita: Battle Angel DVD Special Features

Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

Alita: Battle Angel Digital Special Features

Alita’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita: Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.

Motorball – go inside Iron City’s favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.

Musical Themes – Composer Tom Holkenborg (aka Junkie XL) offers an in-depth examination of the key musical themes of his Alita: Battle Angel score.

Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.

Streets of Iron City – Director Robert Rodriguez gives a set tour of Iron City, with cast and crew insights, and a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s creation. Iron City Scrapyard Ido’s Clinic Cathedral Ambush Alley Vector’s Office and the Factory Kansas Bar

Allies and Adversaries – meet the allies and adversaries that Alita encounters in Iron City. Zapan Dr. Dyson Ido Grewishka Nyssiana Romo McTeague Vector Chiren Hugo

James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A, moderated by producer Jon Landau.

Production Materials – explore the initial vision for the movie with art reels from 2005 and 2016. 2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita,” presented with new voiceover and music. 2016 Art Reel – Lightstorm Entertainment and Robert Rodriguez’s 2016 compilation of concept art reflecting the design of the final film.

Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX cut from four different scenes I Don’t Even Know My Own Name Just an Insignificant Girl I’m a Warrior Aren’t I? Kansas Bar

Theatrical Trailers Alita – Official Trailer Alita – Battle Ready Trailer



So, will you be buying up this special gift bundle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.