Prime Day: Transformers Fans Remember Optimus Prime on the Amazon Shopping Holiday

Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, the one day a year where the online retailer goes crazy with deals across the board. The site has killer prices on dozens of Blu-rays like 300 and Hocus Pocus and you can get nearly any board game under the sun for a discounted price. As many look to get to the best deals they can on all things tech, others suggest they know the real reason for the season — it's all to pay tribute to Autobots leader Optimus Prime.

The character — arguably the single largest building block of the whole Transformers ethos — has always been a fan-favorite and, as such, became a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day on Prime Day.

As such, most people discussing the trend remembered the very moment that still tugs on the heartstrings of many of us around these parts. You know that part we're talking about, right? In the midst of Transformers: The Movie, Optimus lay dying as the Autobots surrounded him. After passing power on, his eyes dim to black, and he loses his iconic colors as he turns from scarlet and blue to grey.

All these years later — 34, to be exact — and the moment is so gut-wrenching, it's still able to become a digital media sensation this time each year. Keep scrolling to see what Transformers fans are saying about the beloved character on what they suggest be renamed Optimus Prime Day.