Prime Day: Transformers Fans Remember Optimus Prime on the Amazon Shopping Holiday
Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, the one day a year where the online retailer goes crazy with deals across the board. The site has killer prices on dozens of Blu-rays like 300 and Hocus Pocus and you can get nearly any board game under the sun for a discounted price. As many look to get to the best deals they can on all things tech, others suggest they know the real reason for the season — it's all to pay tribute to Autobots leader Optimus Prime.
The character — arguably the single largest building block of the whole Transformers ethos — has always been a fan-favorite and, as such, became a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day on Prime Day.
As such, most people discussing the trend remembered the very moment that still tugs on the heartstrings of many of us around these parts. You know that part we're talking about, right? In the midst of Transformers: The Movie, Optimus lay dying as the Autobots surrounded him. After passing power on, his eyes dim to black, and he loses his iconic colors as he turns from scarlet and blue to grey.
All these years later — 34, to be exact — and the moment is so gut-wrenching, it's still able to become a digital media sensation this time each year. Keep scrolling to see what Transformers fans are saying about the beloved character on what they suggest be renamed Optimus Prime Day.
So Commercialized
Prime Day has become so commercialized. I remember when it was about remembering the death of Optimus Prime at Autobot City. Now people are obsessed with getting great deals on Fire Tablets. What has become of us? pic.twitter.com/2WooZwxoG5— Thomas Death-Fist (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) October 13, 2020
Only the Greatest
Today is Prime Day. Which of course means we have to honor the greatest Prime. #Optimus pic.twitter.com/ay8ZxtccIP— Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) October 13, 2020
Bow Your Head
Today is the day we mourn for Prime.
As Optimus always said, freedom is the right of all sentient beings.— Keith Stanley (@KTS_Stories) October 13, 2020
amirite
More like Optimus Prime Day, amirite?— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 13, 2020
Hugs All Around
i am here for you during optimus prime day pic.twitter.com/GddMXJG5jM— Chris Pirillo (@ChrisPirillo) October 13, 2020
Evil Technology
So Sad.@AmazonPrime Day is here again and it's turned into another festival of rampant digital commercialism, and everybody's already forgotten the true origins of Prime Day, and how Optimus gave his life so we could be free from evil technology...— DESPOP (Des Taylor) (@DESPOPART) October 13, 2020
Sacrifices
On this day we remember the sacrifice made by Optimus Prime so that we might live. pic.twitter.com/5EOimaLNEl— Grave Robbers (@RealDaveRoberts) October 13, 2020
Uh...what?
It’s PRIME DAY so I just wanna say Bay Movie Optimus Prime rules bc he’s basically the arc of John Rambo but in reverse where AGE OF EXTINCTION and THE LAST KNIGHT are his FIRST BLOOD “what have I become?” moments.— 😈 THE Stefano DLC 😈 (@THE_Stefano_DLC) October 13, 2020
F to Pay Respects
Today, let us not forget the sacrifice of our mighty leader Optimus Prime. #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/fFbFKNLj4T— Glitch Labs 🎃 (@GlitchLabsCo) October 13, 2020
He Is Risen
Optimus died for your sins #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Yd60WNSmNS— Wicked Specialist (@reel_geek) October 13, 2020
Optimus can be seen in the first season of Transformers: War for Cybertron, now streaming on Netflix.prev