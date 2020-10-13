Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now in full swing, and it includes hundreds and hundreds of big Blu-ray titles. So many Blu-ray titles. There are box sets, 4K UHD, and SteelBooks up for grabs with massive discounts. Some even have a buy 2, get 1 free sale on top of massive discounts. Some aren't even on Amazon at all.

It's a bit exhausting to be honest, but the good news is that we've made sorting it all out a lot easier. Below you'll find a guide to all of the best Blu-ray deals going on Amazon and beyond, along with tips on how to make the most of them.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Blu-rays

(Photo: Disney)

The first thing to keep in mind is Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free deal because most of the Blu-ray titles are mixed in with other Prime Day sales. Naturally, you'll be able to save even more if you can take advantage of it on top of a hefty discount. A guide to the buy 2, get 1 free sale is available right here. Note that eligible titles will be marked "Get 3 for the price of 2" on the product page next to a green "Savings" tag.

The Best Amazon Blu-ray Prime Day Deals

(Photo: Warner Bros)

The complete collection of Amazon Prime Day 2020 Blu-ray deals can be found here. At the time of writing nearly 500 titles are eligible, including gems like The Dark Knight Trilogy in 4K ($38.99), The Matrix Trilogy in 4K ($38.99), The Mummy Trilogy in 4K ($19.99). Amazon has singled out some of these big Blu-ray movie collections right here.

Amazon has also singled out some big TV box sets into their own featured sale that you can browse through here. It includes titles like Battlestar Galactica Complete Series box set ($52.99), Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series ($17.99), Friends Complete Series ($54.99), Breaking Bad: The Complete Series ($66.29), Twin Peaks: From Z to A ($77.99), Scooby-Doo The Complete Series ($36.99) and more.

It's also very important that you keep your eye on Amazon's Lightning Deals section. Some of the Blu-ray deals listed above are part of it and won't last long, while others are coming soon. Make sure to hit "Watch this Deal" if you're interested.

The Best SteelBook Blu-ray Deals

If you're looking for SteelBook Blu-ray deals, head on over to Best Buy because the Black Friday sale they have going on to compete with Prime Day has a good collection of them. Some examples include the IT 4K SteelBook for $7.99, The Wonder Woman SteelBook for $19.99, The Matrix Trilogy SteelBook for $44.99, and the Batman 4K SteelBook Film Collection for $59.99.

