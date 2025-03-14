Prime Video’s Upcoming Fantasy Anime Hypes Spring Release in New Trailer

Play video

In a world where each new seasonal anime lineup is stuffed with fantasy and isekai series following young adventurers making name for themselves, it’s high time for a protagonist who’s a bit more practical and a little more mature than anime fans might be used to. That’s exactly what From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman intends to deliver, and with the show officially coming to Prime Video just in time for the Spring 2025 anime season, it seems as though that will finally become a reality.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman‘s third PV expands on the heroic feats of the series’ protagonist, Beryl Gardinant, whose already made a name for himself in-universe as the Master Swordsman of the Countryside. Accompanied by the show’s official opening theme, “HEROES” by Takanori Nishikawa, previously known for producing “Resonance” from Soul Eater and “Invoke” for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED under the alias T.M. Revolution, shows off some of the action-packed fights the show has in store for its audience once it starts airing.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Is a Departure From the Typical Light-Novel-Turned-Anime

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is based on an original, ongoing light novel series by Shigeru Sagazaki with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima with the much longer title From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now and They Won’t Leave Me Alone that follows its protagonist Beryl Gardinant who, after “retiring” to a quaint village on the countryside is invited to instead move to a major city and work as an instructor for a number of eccentric pupils who, as the novel’s title suggests, keep pestering him. Originally published as a web novel in 2020, the series was picked up by Square Enix and published under their SQEX Novel imprint where the series has thrived.

As of writing, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has over 7 million copies in circulation, a number that will only grow as the series continues, and once the anime adaptation officially airs. The manga adaptation of the series is equally successful, winning the 2023 Piccoma Award in the manga category as well as ranking 2nd in the 2023 Tsutaya Comic Awards. The anime adaptation is in great hands, too, being produced by studio Passione – the studio responsible for the recent Spice & Wolf reboot as well as one of Higurashi franchise’s latest installments, Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou – and Hayabusa Film, who assisted Passione in producing Spice & Wolf. The series is to be directed by Akio Kazumi, who has a respectable portfolio of work in the anime industry, having previously directed the anime adaptation of Ajin and Loner Life in Another World.

