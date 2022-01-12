Among Us Is Getting Its Own Manga

It is hard to think of a video game in the last few years with the reach of Among Us. As the pandemic began to quarantine people worldwide, the online multiplayer became a go-to for millions. The game helped connect gamers in an unprecedented time, and its success has only grown since. And now, a new report has confirmed Among Us is getting a… manga?!

The update went live today courtesy of H2 Interactive overseas. The Twitter page shared a teaser about one of manga’s top magazines, and it was there fans spotted an announcement about Among Us. And after the preview went viral, Innersloth hit up Twitter to confirm a manga one-shot is on its way.

https://twitter.com/InnerslothDevs/status/1481356564673880067?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Surprise,” Innersloth shared. “Among Us will have a 1 shot manga feature in Bessatsu Corocoro magazine on April 2022.”

At this time, we don’t know much about the one-shot, but fans are eager to see how Among Us makes this shift. At this time, there are no plans to continue the one-shot, but Corocoro does have it listed under its upcoming series. If the reception is good, more may come later which would most certainly delight fans of game. Among Us has some very loose lore, so the manga has lots of room to solidify story beats. I would love nothing more than to learn the history of the game’s shape-shifting aliens and why they are deadset on eating our crew members.

If you want in on this manga release, Bessatsu Corocoro will be releasing the one-shot before long, but there is no word on whether it will debut stateside. The magazine doesn’t have a simulpub deal like Shueisha or Kodansha, but Among Us is big enough to push forward a translation! We can only cross our fingers for now and hope this manga answers more questions than it brings up.

What do you think of this Among Us special? Are there any other games out there needing manga makeovers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.