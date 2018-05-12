This Cosplayer Just Nailed Her Sexy Android 18 Look

The Dragon Ball franchise has its share of fan favorite women, but for many fans, Android 18 is always close to the top of the list. A blend of strength, style, and personality cemented her as one of the series’ best characters.

Which is why fans are always appreciate when a fan brings the character to life, and one famous DJ’s cosplay is the closest yet!

Videos by ComicBook.com

DJ Soda, who headlines major festivals in Asia, performed her set in full Android 18 cosplay at Seoul’s Comic Con last year. But recently the famous musician uploaded closer photos at her Android 18 cosplay to her Facebook page (which you can find here). The outfit suits her well, and Android 18 looks like she just lept out of the anime series.

Android 18 has been especially impressive in recent years as the character had some huge character moments in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. Not only did Android 18 re-affirm her love for her family (and thus her humanity in the process), she also managed to take down some of the multiverse’s toughest foes in order to help bring Universe 7 to victory and avoid being erased.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.