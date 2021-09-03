Animal Crossing: New Horizons Launches First Manga Stateside

✖

The world of Animal Crossing has ventured into the world of anime and manga in the past, with the latest iteration of the Nintendo franchise recently giving us a new take on the unique universe via Nintendo Switch's New Horizons, and the newest series has landed in North America. Now a brand new take on New Horizons has landed in North America with a manga series released by Viz Media, further exploring the world that is populated with anthropomorphic characters such as Tom Nook, Isabelle, K.K. Slider, and countless others that help players to build their own environments.

Anime fans themselves have used the environments of Animal Crossing to pay homage to a number of anime franchises and creators, with the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Junji Ito, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and several other big-name series being recreated using the Nintendo game. While there has never been an official crossover between these anime properties and the silly characters of the Nintendo franchise, Animal Crossing allows fans to create any crossover that they want. While there has been no news regarding the next installment of the series, fans are still checking in daily on their islands created in the new world of New Horizons.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The official description of Deserted Island Diary that is being released by Viz Media reads as such:

"In the global phenomena video game Animal Crossing, gamers are used to having one human islander live in the video game. Now, the game’s first official English graphic novel Animal Crossing New Horizons—Deserted Island Diary offers a new special twist with four islanders living with Tom Nook and fan-favorite villagers. Join the humorous Coroyuki, princess Himepoyo, scholar Benben, and sleepy Guchan as they indulge in the island paradise. From collecting bells to creating their dream home, these four islanders give first-time and frequent fans a new unforgettable experience!"

Animal Crossing first arrived for the Nintendo 64 in 2001, spawning a number of sequels that spanned a number of consoles. Needless to say, the franchise will definitely continue to be a major part of Nintendo's lineup moving forward.

Will you be picking up this newest manga series from the world made popular by Nintendo? What other Nintendo franchises do you want to see adapted into the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Animal Crossing.