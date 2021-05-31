Animal Crossing Manga Shares Cover Art, Release Date

✖

Animal Crossing is one of the biggest series under Nintendo these days, and it should come as little surprise. The franchise is thriving in light of its latest release, and there is more of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to come. After all, a manga spin-off was penned for the game, and Viz Media has released new details about the story!

Over on Twitter, fans got a first-look at the cover of the Animal Crossing manga. It was also shared that volume one will go live this fall. Viz Media has set the official release date for September 14 with pre-orders now open.

Cover reveal!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1 Deserted Island Diary releases September 14, 2021. Pre-order now: https://t.co/D3D9inf7UW pic.twitter.com/qgeTkIrjsW — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 29, 2021

As you can see above, the cute manga features some of the familiar faces you know and love from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A boy and girl villager are seen crafting new objects while Tom Nook reviews a receipt. Timmy and Tommy are also shown in the background alongside Gulliver, Blathers, and Wisp. These village NPCs are joined by two favorite villagers as Dom and Raymond can be seen living their best lives on this deserted island getaway.

"Join your favorite villagers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for all-new adventures in this official manga," the manga's official synopsis reads. "What do the villagers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons get up to when you’re not around? Find out all about their antics in this hilarious manga filled with goofy gags and silly stories! Plus, read comics that highlight each villager, as well as get tips and tricks for playing the game in a special bonus section."

If you want to nab a copy of this manga for yourself, you can pre-order it via Barnes & Nobles. You can also find Animal Crossing: New Horizons at most major retailer in-store or online. As of January, the game has sold more than 31 million copies to date which makes it the second highest-selling title on the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of this upcoming manga? Will you be checking out Animal Crossing's foray into comics? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.