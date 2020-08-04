One Piece and Gundam Star Shuichi Ikeda Steps Down from Project Over Health Issues



A new report has gone live from Japan concerning one of anime's most beloved voice talents. Shuichi Ikeda is a popular actor overseas given his huge resume, and he has taken part in dozens of high-profile anime. However, it seems the actor is taking a step back from acting these days due to ongoing health issues.

The report came from Oricon News as it confirmed Ikeda has decided to step back from his current work on Gundam. He has been working on a program dedicated to the history of Gunpla, but Oricon News says Ikeda will be unable to finish the role. This is because of unspecified health issues, so fans are hoping the actor is taking a much-deserved rest.

For anyone who doesn't know the actor by name, you will know him for his work on hits series like One Piece. The actor voices Red-Haired Shanks in the seafaring anime, but he stumbled upon fame when he took the role of Char Aznable in Gundam. The actor is also a billed star for Detective Conan as he plays Shoichi Akai.

While anime has been a focus for Ikeda, the actor has numerous live-action roles under his belt. Still, his voice acting career has made him a legend in the industry. His first big role was secured in 1970 with Akaki Chi no Eleven, and his most recent gigs include Gibiate and Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet. Now, fans are wishing the best of health to Ikeda as he takes a break, and they hope he can return to work before too-too long.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.