Anime Artist Breaks Down Their Paltry Animation Salary

The world of anime has received controversy in the past thanks to the rigorous schedules that their animators would have to go through and it seems according to one animator, the salaries don't appear to match with the amount of work that is put into some of the biggest franchises in the world. On the Youtube Channel, The Animator Dormitory Project, an animator was able to reveal that his fellow workers in Japan make far less than you might think in creating the anime worlds and characters that have struck a chord with viewers over the years within the medium.

The Youtube Channel made the startling declaration that animators would typically make, on average, around $670 USD per month, with an average of $6700 annually for their efforts. As The Animator Dormitory Project conveys in their video, they also state that these salaries are prone to big changes if the employees decide to take time off, whether that be to relax or to visit family, which makes the overall salary that much more shocking. While we don't know for sure what anime that this animator has worked on or which studio that they have worked for, it's clear that animators certainly don't make as much as they should when it comes to an industry that demands much from its employees.

(Photo: Animator Dormitory Project)

Within the video, the animator even goes into detail about how this salary simply isn't enough for many that have broken into an industry that many work hard to gain entry into:

"Even with savings, it's hard to make ends meet like this, which is why freelancers have to factor this in when deciding which jobs to take on."

Recently, the streaming service company of Netflix revealed that they would be offering animators looking to break into the medium an opportunity to attend a class put together by Wit Studio of Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga fame, paying for their room, board, and the fees for the class itself. While this doesn't necessarily fix the problems that have been part of the anime industry for some time, they go a long way toward offering would be animators a chance to break into the industry without worrying about financial woes for a time.

What do you think of this shocking revelation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the anime industry.

Via ANN