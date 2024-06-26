Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken Creator Unpacks Experience With Autism, Anxiety

It has been several years since the world watched as Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken hit television. Animated by Science Saru, the slice-of-life anime became an underdog hit, and we have Sumito Owara to thank. The artist brought Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken to life on paper long before the anime came around. And in a recent interview, Owara took time to reflect on how their experience with anxiety and autism has informed their work.

The interview comes from YomiDr as the publication spoke with Owara about their career. It was there the artist admitted they've lived with cognitive disabilities for much of their life. However, they use their neurodivergence as a tool to inform their work rather than hinder it.

According to Owara, he began exhibiting behaviors commonly seen in those on the autism spectrum when he was young. As you might imagine, this presentation made school very difficult. Owara said basic math and kanji were very difficult for him. And socially, the artist dealt with a ton of anxiety. New experiences would trigger Owara, and given his lack of friends, the artist said he would often forego school to protect themselves.

However, Owara eventually found a place in school where he could thrive. The artist said his high school film club became a refuge, and his experience with the group inspired him to be creative himself. Thus, the story of Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken was born. The slice-of-life series was crafted in response to Owara's own school life. So if you feel like you relate to the series yourself, well – that is because Owara does himself.

If you have never seen Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, the hit series is streaming on Crunchyroll. You can find out more about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"First year high schooler Midori Asakusa loves anime so much, she insists that "concept is everything" in animation. Though she draws a variety of ideas in her sketchbook, she hasn't taken the first step to creating anime, insisting that she can't do it alone. The producer-type Sayaka Kanamori is the first to notice Asakusa's genius. Then, when it becomes clear that their classmate, charismatic fashion model Tsubame Mizusaki, really wants to be an animator, they create an animation club to realize the "ultimate world" that exists in their minds."

What do you think about this latest interview with Owara? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!