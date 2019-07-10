Rifle-Toting Anime Cosplay Photoshoot Prompts Police Response

When it comes to cosplay, fans can do just about anything they want. There is no imagination cap in the cosplay fandom, but there are certain things which shouldn’t be done. For instance, carrying a fake rifle onto a public beach for a cosplay may give fans nice photos, but police are warning anyone from ever doing so after a recent incident.

As reported by Kron 4 News, local police near Monterey Bay have made a public statement about a recent incident which took place at the Seacliff State Beach involving a female cosplayer.

The report says an unidentified woman was spotted on the public beach dressed in a costume. The anime cosplayer was taking part in a professional photoshoot, but the look involved a prop rifle.

After photos of the shoot were taken by beachgoers, the Santa Cruz police department responded to the incident with a statement. The Sheriff’s office said it was a bad idea to carry any weapon — even fake — to a public beach or any sort of public space.

“They may know it’s a replica. As we’ve seen in the picture they’re walking around having a good time with what they know may be a fake firearm, but our responding officers don’t have any idea what they’re walking into, as well as the other public member that are on the beach,” the Sheriff’s Office statement reads.

Deputies went on to say they want the public to report any incident they see of a gun being toted in public settings such as the beach. Whether real or fake, the safety of the public comes first, and the Santa Cruz police are serious about upholding the peace. So if you were thinking about hitting your local beach for a Gun Gale Online cosplay, it’s time to rethink your photoshoot destination before your props get confiscated by authorities or worse.

So, what do you make of this whole cosplay debacle?