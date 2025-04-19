A New Anime Crossover Universe is Arriving This Summer

Anime crossovers are nothing new within the medium as various franchises have dipped their toes into other universes in their histories. This summer, comic publisher Mad Cave Studios is planning to unleash a new universe that will see its beloved characters cross over with titles of their own. Even though Speed Racer doesn’t currently have an anime adaptation running these days, Speed and the Mach-5 remain a legendary aspect of the medium and Mad Cave is more than willing to dive into the fast-paced story. Luckily, the publisher has revealed when we can expect Speed’s new universe and what titles will help create this new crossover for the anime’s characters.

The first issue of Mad Cave’s new anime universe will arrive next month for Free Comic Book Day on May 3rd. Along with sharing new covers for the comic, Mad Cave shared a breakdown of what anime fans can expect from the upcoming comic, “Speed Racer lives for the thrill of the race, but on the underground circuit, the rules are anything goes. Dodging bullets, explosions, and dirty tricks, he’s got one goal: to prove he’s the best. But when a dangerous syndicate targets his family, Speed’s greatest challenge won’t be on the track…it’ll be on the streets. With the police closing in and a masked racer lurking in the shadows, Speed is about to learn that some races can’t be won with horsepower alone.” What helps make this a crossover universe is that Racer X will receive his own title and Speed Racer will also receive a comic spin-off series, Speed Racer: Tales From The Road.

Speed Racer’s New Creative Team Speaks

Mad Cave

Writer David Pepose cannot wait to enter Speed’s world, comparing the upcoming comic series to the story of Rocky Balboa, “I couldn’t be more excited to launch this brand-new series based on the classic cartoon — think of Rocky in a race car, as we push Speed to his absolute limits and beyond in the high-octane Formula X Championship League.”

On the flip side, artist Davide Tinto is brimming with excitement to enter the anime universe with a twist, “It’s amazing to be able to work on one of the longest-running, complex, and most exciting stories in entertainment, and I am very happy to have contributed to the aesthetics of this splendid new version of the Speed Racer universe. I can finally say that my name is on this great story that has been driving fans crazy and stimulating collective imaginations for over 50 years.”

Speed Racer #1 will arrive on July 30th, following the universe’s debut as a part of Free Comic Book Day next month. While no other anime character outside of Speed’s world have been confirmed, it’s clear that Mad Cave is thinking franchise with this reboot of the classic anime.

