Attack On Titan Meets Fullmetal Alchemist With Creator Interview Crossover

With the final chapter of Attack On Titan having landed late last week in Chapter 139, it has joined many other classic manga series that has reached the end of the road, including the likes of Fullmetal Alchemist, and now, the creators of these two anime franchises are set to meet in an upcoming interview. Though the two franchises might not have much in common when all is said and done, the adventures of the Elric Brothers and the Scout Regiment certainly knew how to work their way around horrific concepts that followed each anime series in spades.

With Attack On Titan having ended earlier this month, Fullmetal Alchemist's manga ended over a decade before the curtain call for the eternal war between the citizens of Marley and the Children of Ymir. The story of the Elric brothers did differentiate itself in that the original anime series deviated from the manga, creating a new ending that hadn't been told in the pages of the franchise created by Hiromu Arakawa. To stick closer to the events of the manga, as well as give the series itself a big makeover, the rebooted series in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood was released a number of years following the conclusion of its predecessor.

The upcoming interview will see Attack On Titan's Hajime Isayama and Fullmetal Alchemist's Hiromu Arakawa asking each other questions in the upcoming issue of Bessatsu Shounen Magazine, which will be released on June 9th of this summer and is sure to reveal new details about each of these legendary series.

Neither Fullmetal Alchemist nor Attack On Titan has any plans, as far as we know, for a sequel or spin-off series down the line, which makes sense considering how final the feeling is for both of the franchises' endings. With Hajime Isayama's anime sticking fairly closely to the events of the manga, it might not need a retelling in a similar way as Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, though time will tell. Regardless, both of these anime franchises have managed to carve themselves a large contingent of fans and will be remembered as some of the best series in the medium for years to come.

