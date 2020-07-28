Anime Fans Sound Off on Their Favorite Mech Series

The world of anime has given us some stunning series that revolve around the idea of mech suit, pilotable vehicles that have made the likes of Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gurren Lagan, and so many others household names among fans, and now, fans are taking to social media to share their favorite franchises that focus on these weapons of war. Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of projects in the world of mech anime to be delayed such as the upcoming feature length films for both Mobile Suit Gundam and Evangelion, there is still plenty in store for this specific genre!

Which of these mecha anime is the best? pic.twitter.com/GSItce7dPX — Jarred vi Britannia||Kino’s Journey 2003 (@Jarred_desu) July 27, 2020

What is your favorite mech franchise from the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs!