Anime Fans Sound Off on Their Favorite Mech Series
The world of anime has given us some stunning series that revolve around the idea of mech suit, pilotable vehicles that have made the likes of Gundam, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Gurren Lagan, and so many others household names among fans, and now, fans are taking to social media to share their favorite franchises that focus on these weapons of war. Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of projects in the world of mech anime to be delayed such as the upcoming feature length films for both Mobile Suit Gundam and Evangelion, there is still plenty in store for this specific genre!
Which of these mecha anime is the best? pic.twitter.com/GSItce7dPX— Jarred vi Britannia||Kino’s Journey 2003 (@Jarred_desu) July 27, 2020
What is your favorite mech franchise from the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs!
Code Geass For The Win
Gurren shits the bed hard half way through and never really recovers, only good character was Kamina who's not in most of the show and Nia is one of the worst characters of all time.
Code Geass and Eva are both great but I think Code Geass takes it for me cos of a better ending.— Harold (@JinTrixx) July 28, 2020
There's Lot To Choose From
NGE
Code Geass
Mobile Suit Gundam: IBO
Watched 10 episodes or so of Lagann, couldn’t really get into it. The lack of a real solid story arc kind of put me off. Kinda felt the same way about kill la kill though and ended up loving it so 🤷🏻♂️— Rei Gavinami, Borge King (@HouseofDewane) July 27, 2020
We Can Still See Eva When We Close Our Eyes
EVA scared me, and wedged a deep existential dread. All of the characters were miserable even when they acted otherwise. And humanity earned its fate. It is visual depression. A great Cosmic Horror story. But also one that could have been avoided by killing Gendo, frigging madman— David D. Sanchez, Occultist (@MarathonMage) July 28, 2020
A Lot Of Code Geass Fans Up In Here
Can't Everyone Get An Award?
Why would I compare these completely different masterpieces to each other? Just because robots? They are all equally fantastic (tho TBH I haven't seen geass yet.)— Kaiser the Essential (@KrazyKaiserHere) July 28, 2020
Drill The Heavens!
My ranking:— The Wandering Samurai (@TheWanderingSa3) July 27, 2020
Gurren Lagann
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Code Geass
The King That Started It All
Mobile Suit Gundam > all of em pic.twitter.com/yAtFHMcS49— Quantum Kakarotto (@QuantumExia) July 27, 2020
