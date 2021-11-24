Anime Fans Launch Viral Petition to Adapt Hollywood’s Top Franchise Overseas

Netflix has been diving deep into the realm of anime, not just with its own original series like Baki Hanma, Beastars, and Yasuke, but with the recent release of the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop, considered by many fans of the medium to be one of the greatest examples of anime of all time. With North America getting into the anime game, fans are rallying via social media to take some of the biggest live-action series of the West and get them anime series of their own, with television shows such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad at the top of the list.

Now to be fair, there have been plenty of times in the past where anime series emerged when it came to pop culture properties that got their start in the West. The Powerpuff Girls were given an anime series of their own in Powerpuff Girls Z, the popular CW series of Supernatural received, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles received an anime series at the height of their popularity. However, there are still plenty of dramatic series that have yet to hit the world of anime and seeing the likes of Tony Soprano and Walter White portrayed into the medium of anime would certainly be something to see.

Twitter User Land Lockd Poland got the ball rolling on this petition that has anime fans crossing their fingers that some of the biggest television shows of North America will get their shot at becoming anime, with plenty of anime franchises doing the opposite and receiving live-action series and movies of their own:

in light of the Cowboy Bebop remake, i think japanese studios should do anime versions of american live action shows, starting with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos — ペッパピッグ 🇵🇸 (@landlockdpoland) November 21, 2021

One of the biggest properties that received anime series of their own was the heroes of the Marvel Universe, with the likes of Wolverine, The X-Men, Iron Man, and Blade each receiving a limited series of their own. With Deadpool’s first manga series a success at Viz Media and Batman and the Joker getting manga of their own, perhaps more superheroes will be coming to the world of anime outside of My Hero Academia. Of course, earlier this year we also received the first anime series for a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Visions.

What television series do you want to see get an anime series of its own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of live-action becoming anime.