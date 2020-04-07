Anime Fans Rank the Best Series Which Are Now Over 10 Years Old

Time flies in the world of anime and a recent poll was put together for a number of internet dwellers in Japan about what their favorite animes were that ran a decade ago! In 2010, a variety of franchises were dropping like hot potatoes on the world, giving fans a wide berth when it came to jumping into the medium. Since this ranking took place in Japan, there will definitely be some surprises in this list with anime series that you wouldn’t expect, or perhaps even franchises that you’ve never heard of to this day!

Two of the most recognizable entries on the list, which surprisingly weren’t ranked at the top of the list, include Fullmetal Alchemist and Inuyasha. Though both franchises have ceased their regular anime series, it’s a testament to their longevity that they are still discussed to this day. If you haven’t seen the other lesser known anime on this list, definitely take this as an opportunity to dive into these series as they offer something unique from one another. The number one series on the list, Hidamari Sketch, won acclaim from anime fans for a reason as the slice of life franchise weaved together compelling stories through the seasons!

The Top Ten List is as follows:

10. Kuroshitsuji II

9. Durarara!!

8. A Certain Scientific Railgun

7. Nodame Cantabile Finale

6. HeartCatch PreCure!

5. Fullmetal Alchemist

4. K-On!!

3. Inuyasha: Final Act

2. Animal Detective Kiruminzoo

1. Hidamari Sketch

Anime itself has certainly changed since 2010, with streaming services amping up the amount of viewers that the medium is able to compile across the world. Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, and several others all put together classic series as well as new franchises in an attempt to gain dominance when it comes to the world of anime. It will definitely be interesting to hold a similar poll to this one in 2030 and see what the best anime series were in Japan, though we’d certainly bet that the likes of My Hero Academia and Attack On Titan making the list!

What would make your list for your favorite anime of 2010? What are your favorite anime that are currently running this year that folks might not have heard of? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime through the decades!

Via SoraNews24