Fullmetal Alchemist Celebrates Father's Day with Horrifying Message

Father's Day is here, and for many people across America, that means celebrating their family and those who raised them. Of course, some are honoring the big day by watching their favorite dads on TV, and anime fans are no different. After all, shows like Fullmetal Alchemist have great dads like Maes Hughes, but there are also some bad eggs. And now, the anime is churning stomachs with its special Father's Day message.

The clip, as you can see below, comes from Viz Media in honor of the big day. The brand was able to film a short message with Brina Palencia, the voice actress who plays Nina Tucker in Fullmetal Alchemist. It was there the young girl gave a message to fans, and honestly? It is enough to give any fan chills.

We have an important message for you this Father's Day, courtesy of the voice of Nina Tucker!



Featuring @BrinaPalencia pic.twitter.com/CpxRC17TMu — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 19, 2022

The clip simply shows Palencia channeling Nina as the young girl asks what a kid can get their dad to show their appreciation. Normally, this kind of question would be cute, but that is the opposite case here. After all, Nina's dad is Shou Tucker, and the man is one of the most reviled characters in anime.

READ MORE: Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Inks New Art Ahead of Series' Next Film | Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Gets a Wave of Funko Pops | Fullmetal Alchemist Poster Hypes Its 20th Anniversary Project

If you have seen Fullmetal Alchemist, you will know why the man is so hated. The crazed scientist not only secretly experimented on his wife, but his sweet daughter was also caught up in his alchemy schemes. Nina ended up being fused with her puppy as a sentient Chimera whose existence was nothing short of torture. In the end, Nina was killed before the Elric Brothers and given peace while Shou was taken into custody. So if there is one father in fiction who doesn't deserve a good Father's Day, it is that guy.

What do you make of this wild Father's Day tribute? Is there a worst dad in anime than Shou Tucker...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.