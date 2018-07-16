New York Comic Con Confirms Partnership With Anime Expo

Anime Expo 2018 has come and gone, but it’s just the beginning of the huge convention season. And with how strong anime has been this year, it’s no wonder that anime fans will have another chance at Anime Expo thanks to a special collaboration with ReedPOP and New York Comic Con.

Anime Fest @ NYCC x Anime Expo is a new 4-day festival celebrating all things “anime, manga, cosplay, artists, J-pop, delicious food, and more in Japanese culture.” You can check out the official announcement video below:

Running October 4-7, the same dates as New York Comic Con, Anime Fest @ NYCC x Anime Expo will take place at Pier 94 in New York City. The event will feature “Japanese guests, a curated Artist Alley, creative classes, Instagram-worthy activations, cosplay” and more surprises to be confirmed at a later date.

Badges for the event are currently now on sale, and there are two ways to purchase tickets. If you’re already fan-verified, and were planning to purchase New York Comic Con tickets also, you can purchase a badge for Anime Fest as well at a discounted rate.

Otherwise, fans just interested in Anime Fest @ NYCC x Anime Expo will be able to purchase tickets to the event itself. You can find out more information and purchase your tickets at the link here.

Ticket prices for the event are as follows:

Thursday (October 4): $20 USD

Friday (October 5): $20 USD

Saturday (October 6): $25 USD

Sunday (October 7): $25 USD

Sunday Kids (October 7): $10 USD

Thursday (October 4): NYCC Ticket Holder – $15 USD

Friday (October 5): NYCC Ticket Holder – $15 USD

Saturday (October 6): NYCC Ticket Holder – $20 USD

Sunday (October 7): NYCC Ticket Holder – $20 USD

With as big as fan support for anime has been this year, it’s no wonder than fans would get more chances to celebrate their love of the medium. Anime Expo reported hugeattendance numbers this year, with turnstile attendance at 350,000, and 520 exhibitors were featured at the convention, with nearly 2,000 volunteers lending their time to the convention. Attendees gathered from more than 70 countries, and 150 industry guests made an appearance.

You can start making your Anime Expo 2019 plans as the convention has already confirmed it will return next year July 4-7 with a preview night on July 3.