My Happy Marriage Season 2 Finale Is Finally Streaming: How to Watch

My Happy Marriage Season 2 had been hit with a few delays to the final episodes of its run, but these final episodes are now available for streaming to check out just in case you missed them. My Happy Marriage has been one of the most popular romance anime releases of the last couple of years. After making its debut a couple of years ago, the anime adaptation taking on Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s original light novel series has been such a hit with fans that the second season was watched even more so than the first season of the series.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 had been hit with some unfortunate delays behind the scenes, however, and this got especially noticeable when it got to the final episodes of the season overall. Fans have been waiting to see Episode 12 and 13 of the season, and they recently aired in Japan (and even already teased what’s coming from the franchise next). Now the wait is over as these final episodes are now available to check out exclusively streaming with Netflix.

Kinema Citrus

My Happy Marriage Releases Final Season 2 Episodes

After being delayed from their originally scheduled release for the past few weeks, Episodes 12 and 13 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 are finally available for streaming with Netflix. If you wanted to catch up with the second season (or maybe jump into the entire series for the first time), you can also find all currently available episodes of the anime now streaming with Netflix as well. The series has been catching fire with fans over the last couple of years thanks to the strength of its central romance, and it’s why there was a lot of anxiety heading into the finale.

There was a major cliffhanger teases that the central duo was going to be in dire straits, so there was no guarantee that the two of them were going to be okay. It’s that kind of show, so with these final episodes now hitting fans can see whether or not that’s the case. But given that My Happy Marriage has already started announcing its final plans before these episodes were available outside of Japan, there was a chance fans were aware of how the second season came to an end already anyway.

Kinema Citrus

What’s Next for My Happy Marriage?

My Happy Marriage might have wrapped up Season 2 of its run, but the anime franchise has announced plans to continue with a new project. A new anime has officially been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm any concrete details about the production as of the time of this publication. The new anime project has not confirmed its format, so it could range anywhere from a new OVA special episode, a full third season of the TV anime, or even a feature film potentially going to theaters.

There have not been any details confirmed about the new anime’s staff or cast either. Takehiro Kubota returned from the first season to direct My Happy Marriage Season 2 for Kinema Citrus, with Ami Sato overseeing the scripts, and Shoko Yasuda handling the character designs. The voice cast for the series includes Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Kotaro Nishiyama as Koji Tatsuishi, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Ryohei Kimura as Arata Tsuruki, Yoko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudo, Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, and Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui.

