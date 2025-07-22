Gachiakuta Drops First Look at Episode 3 Following Surprise Delay

Gachiakuta is finally back on schedule following an unexpected delay, and the anime is getting ready for its next episode with the first look at Episode 3. Kei Urana’s original Gachiakuta manga was held in high regard by fans for years as they have been hoping to see it get an official anime adaptation, and one finally premiered this Summer. Making its debut together with the rest of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, Gachiakuta quickly made its impact with fans thanks to its unique style and grungy world. But there was a small hiccup.

The first two episodes of Gachiakuta had been huge hits with fans, but unfortunately the anime’s third episode had been hit with a delay. Its broadcast had been pushed back an extra week thanks to election coverage in Japan, but the wait is finally over. With the anime back on schedule this week, Gachiakuta has dropped the first look at Episode 3 teasing Rudo’s run in with a wild new character. You can check it out in the special clip released below.

When Does Gachiakuta Episode 3 Come Out?

Gachiakuta Episode 3 will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, July 27th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut. The clip teases Rudo’s run in with a mysterious new character named Zanka, and the synopsis for the episode sets up the fact that this person is Rudo’s new trainer, “Enjin is a giver: someone with the ability to give an object life and draw out its powers. Rudo’s own powers as a giver awaken, and he is recruited by Enjin to join the Cleaners, an organization that hunts trash beasts. He agrees to join them, if only to find a way to return to the Sphere where he came from. Rudo then bumps heads with Zanka, his trainer.”

Gachiakuta had set up a big new adventure with the first two episodes of its anime as Rudo discovered he actually had the power to manipulate matter that those in the Pit were able to wield freely. It opened up a lot of questions about Rudo himself as he currently seems to be the only one from the upper world to be able to wield these new abilities, and even more unioquely is seemingly able to manipulate multiple kinds of objects with his power. Now it’s time to see how it all works out from here as he learns to wield this ability.

How to Watch Gachiakuta

With the anime now back on track, it’s the perfect time to catch up with Gachiakuta. New episodes of the anime will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll, and they will be offering an English dubbed release for the series as well. It’s also been confirmed that Gachiakuta’s debut season will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes. Its actual episode count has yet to be confirmed as of this time, but this schedule means it will be airing through both the Summer and Fall 2025 anime schedules. Barring any more delays, it’s going to be a packed second half of the year.

Fumihiko Suganama is directing the new Gachiakuta anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music. So it has a talented staff behind it bringing it all to life as well.