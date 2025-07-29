Gachiakuta Drops First Look at Episode 4 Ahead of Premiere

Gachiakuta is back in action with its anime run this Summer, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with the first look at Episode 4 of the anime. Gachiakuta has made waves with fans as one of the standout action releases of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but unfortunately had a bit of a hiccup for its first couple of weeks. The third episode had been hit with an unfortunate week long delay due to election coverage in Japan, and this disrupted the momentum that the high of the first two episodes had been riding to that point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gachiakuta is finally back on its regular schedule following the release of Episode 3 this past weekend, thankfully, and that also means that the series is back on track for Episode 4. The next episode is coming up this next weekend, and will be throwing Rudo further into the mysterious world of the Givers. As the anime prepares fans for what’s coming next, the first look images from Gachiakuta Episode 4 have been revealed in full. You can check them out below.

Bones Film

Bones Film

How to Watch Gachiakuta Episode 4

Gachiakuta Episode 4 will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, August 3rd, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut. The synopsis for the episode teases what’s next for Rudo as such, “Rudo is brought to the Cleaners’ headquarters to meet the organization’s boss, who reportedly knows a way to get back to the Sphere. Their roving boss isn’t there, however, which also means Rudo can’t officially work for the Cleaners yet. Rudo is given the chance to practice fighting small trash beasts, but the little monsters arrive with backup…” So it definitely seems like things are only getting started for Rudo from here.

Gachiakuta has also added a number of new additions to the voice cast with the anime’s latest episode too with Mie Sonozaki as Semiu, Satoshi Hino as Gris, Kazuki Ura as Follo, and Hisaka Tojo as Tomme. Bringing it all to life are Fumihiko Suganama directing the anime for studio Bones with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts for the series, Satoshi Ishino handling character designs and serving as chief animation director, and Taku Iwasaki composing the music.

Bones Film

Bones Film

How to Catch Up With Gachiakuta

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far, you can now find Gachiakuta exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. An English dub release is underway as well, so all kinds of anime fans will be able to check out the show as it airs. It’s also scheduled for a consecutive two cour release without a planned break in between, so it will be running through the Summer and Fall 2025 anime schedules before it ends. But as of this time, a concrete number of episodes have yet to be confirmed.

Crunchyroll teases what to expect from Gachiakuta as such, “In a floating city where the rich discard their waste—and people—Rudo is framed for murder and thrown into the Pit, where a hellscape of mutated garbage beasts dwell. To survive, he must wield a new power and join the Cleaners. Rudo doesn’t just aim to battle monsters, but the corrupt who cast him into Hell.”