Crunchyroll Announces Summer 2025 Anime Lineup

Now that we’ve reached the final weeks of the Spring, Crunchyroll has officially announced their line up of new anime coming as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is coming up fast, and that means there are a ton of new releases that fans should keep an eye out for over the coming months. There are not only some new franchises that will be making their debuts, but there will also be a lot of blockbuster anime that are making their comebacks as well. So it’s time to get ready for what to expect to hit our screens next.

Together with anime continuing to air through the Summer 2025 anime schedule such as Summer Pockets, To Be Hero X, Anne Shirley, Detective Conan, Witch Watch, You and Idol Precure, and One Piece, Crunchyroll has announced some big additions to their initial line up for the upcoming season. These include some brand new shows like Gachikuta, and returning hits like The Rising of the Shield Hero. Either way, you can check out the breakdown of new Crunchyroll anime below.

Crunchyroll Reveals Summer 2025 Anime Schedule

June 28

Takopi’s Original Sin

Lord of Mysteries

July 1

Detective These Days Are Crazy!

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

July 2

Clevatess

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse

New Saga

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 2

July 3

DAN DA DAN Season 2

The Water Magician

Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!

KAMITSUBAKI CITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION

July 4

Secrets of the Silent Witch

Arknights: RISE FROM EMBER

Watari-kun’s ****** Is About to Collapse

Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex

July 5

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

With You and the Rain

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princess

Scooped Up By an S-Ranked Adventurer

Private Tutor to the Duke’s Daughter

Kaiju No. 8 – “Hoshina’s Day Off”

July 6

Gachiakuta

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

Hotel Inhumans

Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin

Cultural Exchange with a Game Centre Girl

Ruri Rocks

July 7

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole

July 8

Turkey! Time to Strike

A Couple of Cuckoos Season 2

July 9

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability Season 2

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze

July 10

Dr. Stone Science Future Cour 2

Solo Camping for Two

July 19

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

July 24

Let’s Go Karaoke!

August 20

Captivated By You

Coming Soon

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

What You Should Watch This Summer

In terms of the new additions to Crunchyroll’s line up for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, there will likely be even more new anime announced in the coming weeks. Even with that being said, there are already a ton of new releases that should really catch your eye. As noted above, the biggest new anime of the Summer seems to be the adaptation of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta. This new series is being touted as one of the next major manga juggernauts, and is likely going to reach a whole new audience as a result.

But there are also plenty of other interesting looking new additions as well like Nyaight of the Living Cat, and lots of returning franchises like The Rising of the Shield Hero, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, My Dress-Up Darling, Kaiju No. 8 and many more. It’s going to be a hot Summer.