Japan Hopes to Quadruple Anime's Overseas Market by 2033

Japan has long invested in anime, and these days, the industry is pulling in more money than ever. Thanks to social media and streaming, anime is recognized globally as an entertainment juggernaut. With billions earned each year, the anime industry is thriving within Japan and across the world. And now, a recent report says Japan wants to quadruple the global anime market by 2033.

The daring goal was laid out by the Japan's federal government as one committee posted the strategy of Cool Japan. The campaign, which has been tapped for several years now, revised its goals and timelines this summer in light of anime's global rise. It was there the federal campaign reveals the government's desire to quadruple anime exports by 2033.

To put this into layman's terms, Cool Japan wants the anime industry to boost exports to $130 billion USD by 2033. This number is four times the current export for anime globally. In 2022, Japan raked in nearly as much money from entertainment (anime, manga, gaming) exports as it did microchip production. So clearly, Japan's push towards soft power is working out. So naturally according to Cool Japan, officials are wanting to bump exports for gaming.

"In recent years, content like anime and manga has played an extremely important role in attracting bigger and bigger young audiences abroad, serving as their 'gateway' to Japan," the strategy for Cool Japan reads.

"Strengthening measures against piracy websites is essential to expanding the global market," the campaign continues. "Swift intergovernmental action is needed [to address this] crisis."

Given the success anime has experienced in the past decade, it is not surprising to see Japan double down on its investment. The medium is one of the fastest growing globally as Gen Z and Millennial netizens admit to watch anime weekly. With manga sales topping expectations and JRPGs on the rise, Japan is eager to invest in the future. And according to Cool Japan, the future will include a whole bunch of anime.

