Rick and Morty: The Anime Is "Coming Soon" According to Adult Swim

Right now, Rick and Morty has fans on edge, and we have its anime to thank. It has been well over a year since Adult Swim announced plans to release an original anime for Rick and Morty. Fans have been patiently waiting for the series to unpack its release window, but as of late, Adult Swim has kept mum. But now, a new press release has gone live that suggests Rick and Morty: The Anime will be coming soon to televisions.

The update comes from Corus Entertainment as the company partners with Adult Swim Canada. Today, the team there posted a statement regarding the 2024-2025 line up for Adult Swim. It was there Rick and Morty: The Anime came up as Corus Entertainment stressed the show is "coming soon".

"Adult Swim continues to deliver the best bold and irreverent original animated comedies and live-action programming to a dedicated fan base... Coming soon is Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the highly popular world of Rick and Morty," the press release reads.

As the statement goes on, a few more series were teased for Adult Swim Canada. Kite Man: Hell Yeah, Creature Commandos, Common Side Effects, Invincible Fight Girl, Harley Quinn season five, and Rick and Morty season eight. Currently, Adult Swim has yet to announce release windows for any of these projects, but they are on the docket. But if this press release hints at anything, it is that Rick and Morty: The Anime will likely premiere before these other additions.

If you are not familiar with Rick and Morty: The Anime, the series was ordered after Adult Swim partnered with Takeshi Sano on several shorts. These anime specials began in March 2020, and it didn't take long for the shorts to earn rave reviews. Adult Swim went on to secure a full show order for Rick and Morty: The Anime with Sano's oversight. So if all goes well, this ambitious original will premiere before the year's end.

