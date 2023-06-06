Japan Announces Groundbreaking Regulations on AI to Protect Artists

It feels like artificial intelligence is everywhere you look. From your music playlists to the ads you find on your phone, tech has embraced AI in ways we never expected. In recent months, the AI discussion has shifted to art as tech has everyone from singers to actors worried. But in Japan, the nation's top officials have made moves to regulate how AI is used.

For those who don't know, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Cabinet Office have been looking into AI for some time. Recently, the two bodies released an official statement that confirmed Japan's plans to regulate the use of AI commercially.

According to the address, Japan is looking to make official rules and regulations for how AI can be used commercially, and there will be criminal penalties for those who disregard the news. At this time, the officials intend to break down the usage of AI into two life cycles with the first before the AI Learning Stage. In this process, AI will be able to use protected intellectual property for learning purposes only. It can then be used to generate new content for education or research pursuits only without copyright permission. But when things become commercial, things get sticky.

That is because the second phase of the AI lifecycle is called AI Use Stage. This phase breaks down the ways in which AI-generated content can be used. If copyright materials are used in an AI-generated product for commercial purposes, it is not a copyright infringement outright. However, if the AI-generated piece is too close to the original protected artwork, then the original creator can pursue legal action due to copyright infringement. This means derivative AI-generated works can be called out in court for damages and even hand over criminal penalties to those heading up the AI.

These regulations are still coming together in Japan with officials, but this move is a watershed moment for AI and artistry. Currently, creators in America are facing down Hollywood over AI concerns amid the WGA strike, and tech fears are only growing. As artists of all kinds are faced with the potential of AI infringement, protections are needed sooner rather than later, and it seems Japan is heeding that call already.

What do you think about this latest move against AI and intellectual infringement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.