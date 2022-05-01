Weekly Shonen Jump Is on a Holiday Hiatus This Week

✖

Weekly Shonen Jump is one of the premier spots for all things manga, and Shueisha is pretty strict with its deadlines. While series can come and go with breaks, the iconic magazine does its best to never miss a week. However, exceptions can be made, and this week marks one as Shueisha isn't publishing the magazine due to a major holiday.

For those who didn't know, Shueisha confirmed at the start of 2022 that it would be taking a break on the first weekend of May. That is because Golden Week gets underway at the very end of April. The event last for a week, and since things got started on April 29th, there was no way a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump was being released this week.

The good news is that Golden Week won't prevent the magazine from debuting next weekend. Shueisha should be back on schedule by May 8th stateside. So your favorite series from Jujutsu Kaisen to My Hero Academia will be back soon with new issues.

READ MORE: Shonen Jump's Best Creators Are Teaming Up For a New Book | Viz Media Launches Stateside Shonen Jump Store | Shonen Jump Is Releasing Some of Its Top Series for Free With a Catch

If you are not familiar with Golden Week, the national celebration takes place annually, and it marks the arrival of several major holidays in Japan from Constitution Day to Children's Day. Golden Week signals a time when many in Japan gather with loved ones as schools and most businesses approve extended PTO during the holiday. Golden Week also allows citizens to take much-needed vacations before the summer kicks into the full gear. So clearly, the holiday week is highly anticipated each year. It's only fair that manga creators get a break of their own during the holiday, and it won't be much longer before Shueisha resumes its usual publishing schedule.

Which Weekly Shonen Jump series are you keeping up with these days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.