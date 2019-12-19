Here Are The Year’s Most-Watched Anime Series on Hulu

With December more than halfway over, the new year is hanging just above our heads. It will not be long until 2020 kicks off a new decade, but there are still some things we must wrap up in 2019. For instance, all of our end-of-year lists must go live, and it seems Hulu has not been shy about its turnout. Not long ago, Hulu Japan announced its most-watched anime of 2019, and several shows made the list which you might not have guessed.

The list was shared on social media by the user Yuma Arclight not long ago. The fan let fans sneak a peek at the winners, and the show at first place should not surprise anyone.

After all, this year did belong to Demon Slayer. There is no way the hit series was not going to rank first, and Demon Slayer fans are feeling real proud of the accomplishment.

While fans might have expected Demon Slayer to come in first, the rest of the list is not so straightforward. You can check out the whole breakdown below:

1. Kimetsu no Yaiba

2. Detective Conan

3. One Punch Man

4. Hunter x Hunter

5. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

6. My Hero Academia

7. Gintama

8. Black Clover

9. Reincarnated as a Slime

10. Attack on Titan

Clearly, some of the year’s biggest series made the list, but Japanese audiences made sure to include some other hits. Detective Conan and Gintama may not be as popular in the United States but they are thriving overseas. Now, fans can only hope Hulu shares its anime stats for North America to help fans compare their taste in shows.

Of course, there is little doubt Demon Slayer will dominate the list in the U.S. as well. The show was the definitive breakout hit of the year. Not only did the shonen’s anime help the manga outsell One Piece in 2019 sales, but it turned Demon Slayer into a global phenomena. Now, the historical series is sitting up with My Hero Academia in terms of popularity, so fans can expect to hear lots more about Demon Slayer moving forward.

Did any of these anime series make your most-watched list of 2019?