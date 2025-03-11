New Anime Movie Roars At The Box Office With Top Spot For Classic Character

In recent weeks, anime has been a dominant force at Japan’s box office, with compilation anime films, new anime films, and live-action anime adaptations taking the top spots. Live-action entries like Trillion Game and compilation films like Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX still cling to the top ten despite releasing weeks ago. In the latest box office report, it’s been confirmed that one of the oldest and most beloved anime characters in the world has risen the ranks to number one. Doraemon might not have taken off as big in North America, but the futuristic feline cannot be stopped in the East.

In a recent box office report, Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales became the biggest movie in Japan for the weekend of March 7th to 9th. First debuting in 1969, the cat from the future has had countless television series, specials, and feature-length films. Nobita’s Art World Tales is actually the forty-fourth movie in the franchise, proving just how long-lasting the anime franchise’s legs are. The newest Doraemon film pulled in over $3.5 million USD for its opening weekend, which is all the more surprising since it competed with the Japanese debut of Wicked. You can check out a trailer for the film below, though a North American release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Anime’s Box Office Reign

While Doraemon reigned supreme in the top spot, it was far from the only anime project to be a part of Japan’s top ten at the box office. Trillion Game remained a part of the top five in its fourth weekend in theaters, while Under Ninja, another live-action anime adaptation, came in at number seven. Coming in at eighth place was Hypnosismic -Division Rap Battle-, a rap battle anime adaptation that climbed back into the top ten list after losing its spot the prior weekend. While Gundam’s GQuuuuuuX had quite the run, this weekend proved that not everything lasts forever as the compilation movie dipped out of the top ten.

The anime world has had a strong showing in 2025 so far, but there remains a sleeping giant that might just prove to push the medium to new heights. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will arrive in Japan this July, with a North American release set for this September. With the shonen franchise delivering the biggest anime movie of all time with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, anime fans have long wondered if this first part of the final trilogy might take the previous movie’s crown.

