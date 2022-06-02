Anime Debate Goes Viral as Fans War Over Goku vs Naruto

When it comes to anime, there are popular characters and then there are bonafide legends. Over the decades, the shonen genre has amassed a legion of mascots who’ve come to embody the demographic the world over. And of course, fans love nothing more than to pit those top fighters against one another whenever possible.

After all, it is hard to imagine two bigger mascots for anime for Son Goku and Naruto Uzumaki. The fighters each headline their own series, and it goes without saying they are powerful. Now, a viral thread on social media is asking whether Naruto or Goku would win in a head-on fight, and it seems netizens are going to war with their answers…

And the Winner Is…

Kid goku slams, was 12 years old placing 2nd in the world martial arts tournaments back to back 🥱 https://t.co/Yv7HFKbab3 — Quintana 🇲🇽 (@QuintanaFPS) June 2, 2022

It’s True Though

Naw put some respect on my man’s Naruto’s name. His hand to hand combat is lethal. Man was throwing hands with someone who’s eyes literally read movement https://t.co/vgP0YYAOg7 — AZH 🎬 (@AzhmereLB) June 2, 2022

A Matter of Expertise

In terms of pure fighting skills…Goku.



Naruto's entire fighting style is centered on his immense chakra and various techniques. As a raw martial artist, Goku has more experience and trained under more masters. https://t.co/c0apDwefHH — Ant 💀 FINAL EDITS For My Novel (@AGramuglia) June 2, 2022

Pre-Heat the Oven

Goku is BAKING this man https://t.co/13CAelu4hp — Vegeta (@VegetaBurner) June 2, 2022

A Close Call

Surprisingly close



Goku prolly has better hand to hand skill since he can fight blind and has mastered almost forms of fighting.



Naruto is good a wing-chun but also has insane combat intelligence. https://t.co/N8RKIUIz7C — KING BULLET (@KingBullet_) June 2, 2022

The Living Prodigy

A lot of people here haven’t watch og Dragon ball to realize even kid goku will wash Naruto. Goku has mastered so many forms of martial arts https://t.co/SqrCFyfs7r — No.1 Bui  (@KrangKotobuki) June 2, 2022

Make Way For the Champion

LMAOOOO Goku has more martial arts experience. He's legitimately a prodigy. This isn't even fair 💀💀💀 https://t.co/zR0B6bhAvH — NPCZoey🔞 Commissions Open Via Patreon & OF (@NPCZoey) June 2, 2022

Practice Makes Perfect