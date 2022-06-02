Anime Debate Goes Viral as Fans War Over Goku vs Naruto

When it comes to anime, there are popular characters and then there are bonafide legends. Over the decades, the shonen genre has amassed a legion of mascots who’ve come to embody the demographic the world over. And of course, fans love nothing more than to pit those top fighters against one another whenever possible.
READ MORE: Dragon Ball Z Poster Gives Classic Twist on Frieza vs Super Saiyan Goku | Naruto Hypes Its Hero’s Official Smartphone in New Promo | Dragon Ball Legends Promo Spoils Ultra Instinct Goku’s Debut
Videos by ComicBook.com
After all, it is hard to imagine two bigger mascots for anime for Son Goku and Naruto Uzumaki. The fighters each headline their own series, and it goes without saying they are powerful. Now, a viral thread on social media is asking whether Naruto or Goku would win in a head-on fight, and it seems netizens are going to war with their answers…
What do you think of this wild debate? Are there any shonen fighters out there who can hold a candle to Goku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.