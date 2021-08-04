Anime NYC Updates 2021 Attendees Amdist COVID-19 Surge

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on the world of anime and manga, with numerous franchises having to be delayed, or canceled, in the face of COVID-19 and so to did the virus have an effect on live conventions that helped to promote the medium and the series within it. Anime NYC, Powered By Crunchyroll, first began only a few years ago, hitting the scene in 2017 but was also affected by the coronavirus pandemic last year, and the creative minds behind the convention have shared an update when it comes to their event taking place later this year.

With the city of New York implementing new restrictions for indoor events as a result of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Anime NYC revealed an update for their fans via their Official Website:

"Throughout the year, Anime NYC has worked closely with the Javits Center and New York City and New York State officials to assure we run this November as a safe and healthy event. We tremendously appreciate their guidance, and we wish to share the latest from NYC with you today. On August 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced proof of vaccination will be required to participate in indoor events across NYC. The full details from the City will be coming later this month, but we want to make sure we share an overview with you immediately. As of now, the following will be required to participate in this year’s Anime NYC:

Proof of Vaccination for all Anime NYC Participants and Required Mask Usage for all Anime NYC Participants,"

On August 3rd, the New York City government spread the word that proof of vaccination would be required when it came to "indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances," to name a few, with Anime NYC falling under this jurisdiction with the event taking place from November 19th to the 21st:

BREAKING NEWS: soon proof of #COVID19 vaccine will be required for indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. Tune in now for more: https://t.co/i82sfwEyNG — City of New York (@nycgov) August 3, 2021

There has been no news on the possibility of Anime NYC going digital this year, like other events including the likes of Crunchyroll Expo and Anime Expo to name a few. With the convention set to have several different voice actors and creative minds within the world of anime, the convention has made a name for itself in a relatively short time.