Anime Fans Share Their Saddest Death Scenes

Like many other entertainment mediums, anime has seen its fair share of character deaths during its time and fans have taken to social media to share some of the hardest hitting, tear inducing entries of some of their favorite scenes throughout numerous series. One Twitter User got the ball rolling by asking their fellow fans just which franchise broke the most hearts and which series were able to do it the best when all was said and done!

Twitter User Volariume got the ball rolling on the question of which anime had the best death scene and got a large number of responses from fans all over the world: