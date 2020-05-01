Anime Fans Share Their Saddest Death Scenes
Like many other entertainment mediums, anime has seen its fair share of character deaths during its time and fans have taken to social media to share some of the hardest hitting, tear inducing entries of some of their favorite scenes throughout numerous series. One Twitter User got the ball rolling by asking their fellow fans just which franchise broke the most hearts and which series were able to do it the best when all was said and done!
Twitter User Volariume got the ball rolling on the question of which anime had the best death scene and got a large number of responses from fans all over the world:
What’s one anime that had the saddest death?— ً (@volariume) April 19, 2020
Hughes Still Kills Us
Hughes pic.twitter.com/pugHosQydY— 🌼 (@_twisia_) April 19, 2020
Assassination Classroom Swings In Unexpectedly
Damn bro can I share you some tissues? 😭— ً (@volariume) April 19, 2020
One Of The Most Depressing Of Konoha
This needs to acknowledged more! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/uxjiqBRubN— Lee (@kewpimayo) April 19, 2020
Hunter x Hunter had some bangers
Same OMG his death was so ahhhhhggphvzgv— Kpopstan^^ (@Thea01668487) April 20, 2020
One Piece's Biggest Death
April 19, 2020
Drill To The Heavens
kitan too 😭— stackin_racks (@RacksStackin) April 19, 2020
Poor Neiji
THIS— Bam🇹🇹 (@Camryn_470) April 20, 2020
The Golden Wind Hit Hard
I fucking lost when best mom died— Giorno(The Requiem God)Giovanna (@ultrainsinct399) April 19, 2020
