Anime Fans Share Their Saddest Death Scenes

By Evan Valentine

Like many other entertainment mediums, anime has seen its fair share of character deaths during its time and fans have taken to social media to share some of the hardest hitting, tear inducing entries of some of their favorite scenes throughout numerous series. One Twitter User got the ball rolling by asking their fellow fans just which franchise broke the most hearts and which series were able to do it the best when all was said and done!

Twitter User Volariume got the ball rolling on the question of which anime had the best death scene and got a large number of responses from fans all over the world:

Hughes Still Kills Us

Assassination Classroom Swings In Unexpectedly

One Of The Most Depressing Of Konoha

Hunter x Hunter had some bangers

One Piece's Biggest Death

Drill To The Heavens

Poor Neiji

The Golden Wind Hit Hard

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of