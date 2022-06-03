Live-Action Anime Stage Plays Need To Hit North America

✖

Japan, being the country that founded anime and manga, has long celebrated the medium of anime in a way that many other countries haven't had the opportunity to, with unique merchandise and events taking place in the country of the East. In past years, a number of major anime franchises have had the opportunity in Japan to bring their stories to the stage, as a number of live-action plays have often been the only way for many anime series to hit the real world and it's time that North America, and the world, got in on the action.

Of the many live-action stage plays that have been introduced in Japan, the likes of My Hero Academia, Beastars, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spirited Away, and Naruto have all found their way onto the stage. Recently, Hulu even announced that the streaming service would be airing the live-action performance for Spirited Away, proving that there is a desire to see this new take on not just one of Studio Ghibli's classic films, but the world of anime as a whole.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Anime and manga have continued to increase in popularity in North America, with the desire for both proving to be quite lucrative for the creative minds responsible for both. With COVID-19 increasing manga sales around the world to astronomical degrees and streaming services currently battling to see who can claim supremacy in the anime game, now seems like the perfect time to bring anime stage plays to the West.

Broadway in New York City has proved time after time that there is always a market for folks to sit in a theater and take in a show, even though Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark wasn't able to rise to the success that it needed to continue in perpetuity. With anime releasing events such as these stage plays, to say nothing of anime attractions and art exhibits, there is a lot to bring to the table when it comes to anime in North America, and plenty of fans would jump at the opportunity to further explore these unique takes on the world of anime.

Which live-action stage plays would you love to see hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of stage plays.