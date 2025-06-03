Aniplex Announces Anime Expo Panel Schedule to Celebrate Major Anniversary

Aniplex of America is celebrating a huge milestone at Anime Expo 2025. The company was founded in March 2005 as a subsidiary of the Japanese Aniplex entertainment company, owned by Sony. Aniplex of America will commemorate its 20th anniversary with a plethora of new panels at Anime Expo, focusing on some of its most popular brands, including Demon Slayer and Fate/Grand Order. Each panel includes special guests, exclusive merchandise, and free giveaways. The company will have a booth in the Exhibit Hall, selling merchandise based on some of its most popular shows. The Aniplex of America booth will also house a mini-stage, featuring programs throughout the four-day convention with appearances by the kigurumi mascots and cosplay gatherings.

Aniplex is one of the biggest Japanese entertainment companies, helping distribute some of the most popular anime from Japan to North America. The company has aided in the licensing of some of the biggest properties, including Demon Slayer, Fate/Zero, Fullmetal Alchemist, The Irregular at Magic High School, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Kill la Kill, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Mongatari, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Sword Art Online. Aniplex panels at Anime Expo typically take place in some of the biggest rooms in the convention, highlighting the corporation’s upcoming shows. The company has partnered with several streaming sites to add their anime series, including Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

List of Aniplex of America Panels in Anime Expo 2025

The list of panels hosted by Aniplex of America includes:

Thursday, July 3

● Aniplex of America 20th Anniversary Industry Panel

○ Time: 2:00 PM to 3:20 PM PDT

○ Room: Petree Hall

● Aniplex of America Games Panel

○ Time: 5:30 PM to 6:20 PM PDT

○ Room: Petree Hall

Friday, July 4

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 6th Anniversary Celebration

○ Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM PDT (Doors Open 9:30 AM PDT)

○ Room: Peacock Theatre

○ Special Guest: Natsuki Hanae

● A-1 Pictures 20th Anniversary Industry Panel

○ Time: 3:45 PM to 5:05 PM PDT

○ Room: JW Diamond

○ Special Guests: Atsushi Kaneko, Shunsuke Sugimoto, Toshitaka Morioka, Akihisa

Shibuya, Seiji Mizushima

Saturday, July 5

● FGO 8th Anniversary x TYPE-MOON Projects

○ Time: 1:30 PM to 2:50 PM PDT

○ Room: Petree Hall

○ Special Guests: Ayako Kawasumi, Satoshi Tsuruoka, Toshiyuki Kanazawa, and Albert

Kao (Host)

The company will have panels for three of the four days of the convention. One of the highlights is the Aniplex of America 20th Anniversary Industry Panel, which the company promises to be a celebration of its history and an event worth remembering. Another major panel will be the Demon Slayer 6th Anniversary Celebration, commemorating the series with live musical performances and special guest, Natsuki Hanae, the voice of Tanjiro Kamado. The A-1 panel will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary with several guests, including Seiji Mizushima, director of Fullmetal Alchemist and Mobile Suit Gundam 00. FGO 8th Anniversary x TYPE-MOON Projects will have some guests from the Fate franchise, like Ayako Kawasumi, the famous voice actress behind Saber.

Check the company’s official Anime Expo link for more on Aniplex of America at the convention.